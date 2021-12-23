Criminals are using the NHS COVID Pass to target the public by convincing them to hand over money, financial details and personal information

The NHS COVID Pass is FREE and available through the official NHS app (which should only be downloaded through your usual app store), the NHS website or by calling 119. You can find more information by visiting www.nhs.uk/nhscovidpass. The pass is not mandatory and you won’t be fined for not having one.

If you suspect you have been contacted about a fraudulent NHS COVID Pass, follow these steps:

If you’ve received a phone call, hang up

If you’ve received an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk

If you’ve received a text message, forward it to 7726

If you’ve fallen victim to fraud, report online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

You can find more information about the NHS COVID Pass scam on the Action Fraud website: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/covidpassfraud