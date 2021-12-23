Fire crews called to Early morning blaze in Wembley

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a block of maisonettes in Lyon Park Avenue in Wembley in the early hours of this morning.

Half of the roof of the property and part of a four-roomed maisonette on the first floor were damaged by fire. A neighbouring single-storey, detached car workshop and three cars were also destroyed by the blaze. Around 12 people left the maisonettes before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 18 calls to the blaze.