A man has been jailed following a serious collision in Ealing that “ruined a young man’s life”

Rizwan Waheed Chaudhry, 21 of North Avenue, Southall appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 December and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two months for fraud by false representation, to run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years – once released from prison – with the requirement for an extended retest, to obtain a new licence.

Chaudhry had previously pleaded guilty to the offences on Tuesday, 21 September.

Detective Constable Liam Kerrigan, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Chaudhry’s driving that night was beyond reckless. He was driving well beyond the speed limit and was clearly not in control. He clipped the central reservation, then crashed heavily into the roundabout, at such speed that he flew 50m through the air across the entirety of the roundabout, before crashing into another car.

“Rather than showing concern for his passengers, he was witnessed gathering up silver nitrous oxide capsules from inside his car in the hope of disposing of them.

“He has left a young man with life changing injuries, and you can only hope that this prison sentence will give him time to think about his actions.”

At sentencing, HHJ Johnson made specific mention to Chaudhry’s excessive speed, and how he ignored his passengers’ requests to slow down. He said that Chaudhry had ruined a young man’s life, whose hope and optimism were shattered.

Police were called at 00:28hrs on 18 May 2019 to reports of a collision involving two cars on the A312 The Parkway in Hayes.

Officers attended, along with the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. Two of the three injured men were out of the car.

The front seat passenger, who was 18 at the time, had to be cut out of the severely damaged car by the LFB, with specialist cutting equipment. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition; he spent a number of months undergoing treatment for spinal injuries.

A specialist officer was able to calculate that Chaudhry had been travelling at a speed no less than 83mph, but more likely close to three figures.

An off duty police officer, who witnessed Chaudhry travelling at speed, made his way to the crash scene in order to provide first aid. When he arrived, Chaudhry asked him not to call the police. The officer also saw him take out an insurance policy via a mobile app.

Chaudhry was charged and subsequently convicted for driving whilst uninsured, where he was given six points and a £120 fine.

Detectives continued their investigation into the collision, and in March 2021, he was further charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and fraud by false representation.