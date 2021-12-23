Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a hate crime in Camden

At approximately 7.35pm on Thursday, 2 December, police were called to reports of a racially aggravated assault outside West Hampstead Overground station on Heritage Lane, NW6.

The victim – a man aged in his 20s – was approached by the suspect who made anti-Semitic comments; he also damaged a display that had been erected to celebrate the festival of Chanukah.

The suspect then assaulted the victim whilst intimating he was in possession of a knife before leaving the scene. The victim was not seriously injured.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and have today released a CCTV image of a man they need to speak with.

