Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing for more than two years

Lillian John-Baptiste, 65, was last seen at her home in Newham in September 2019 and has not made contact since this time.

She is known to have frequented Canning Town.

Detective Constable Lee Nelson, said: “Sadly, families and friends can lose contact with each other for a number of reasons. At this time of year, we all start to wonder how they are, and what they’re doing.

“At the time of her disappearance, Lillian required medication but we are not aware of her sourcing prescriptions from any medical centres. This clearly raises concerns for her welfare.

“As we near Christmas, I am urging the public to help us. Have you seen Lillian, or do you know of her whereabouts? I’d also encourage Lillian to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6420/16Jul21.