Mia, from Swindon, passed away on the morning of Sunday 5 December on the M4, near Wroughton.
Her family have described the 19-year-old, who was a carer at Nurse Plus, as having ‘the kindest soul’ and have thanked those who have shown their support in the wake of this tragic incident.
Her family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful and wonderful girl, Mia.
“Mia was the most loving and caring person with the kindest soul and bubbly attitude.
“She cared so deeply and always showed so much compassion to everyone around her. Her passion and love for animals, especially her guinea pigs, Poppy and Pippin, and her cats, Millie and Misty, says so much about the type of person Mia was.
“We just wish that Mia knew and understood how loved and cherished she was by so many.
“We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt support during this devastating time.
“Our lives are so much darker now without the light and sparkle of Mia. And as a family, we ask that people respect our privacy as we begin to navigate through our darkness.
“Her heart was too big for this world.”
Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mia and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Her heart was too big for this world” – The words of the family of Mia Fahy, who tragically passed away earlier this month
Mia, from Swindon, passed away on the morning of Sunday 5 December on the M4, near Wroughton.
You may also like
Thai Police chief wanted over Murder torture video
Investigators in Thailand are hunting for a now-sacked police chief after a video went viral showing the apparent torture and killing of a drug suspect. Police...
One victim, a man in his thirties, was reportedly assaulted with a bottle, while the other, aged in his twenties, was knocked to the ground and stamped on in Ramsgate attack
Witnesses are being sought in relation to a disturbance in which two men were assaulted on Ramsgate seafront. It was reported that between 7pm and 8pm on...
A call handler and despatcher in Kent Police’s Force Control Room (FCR) has been recognised for her professionalism when dealing with a violent incident
Sarah Steer, who has been taking 999 calls in the FCR for five years, was on duty when she received a call from an elderly man who stated his adult son had...
Twelve people have been injured after two cars ploughed into a crowd of people standing at the side of the road. Footage of the crash, which happened in...
HGV driver taken to hospitial with leg injuries after Dartford Tunnel collision involving two heavy goods vehicles
Officers are currently at the scene of a collision at the eastern tunnel at the Dartford Crossing. Kent Police was called at around 11.20am on Thursday 14...
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder over the shooting of two men found dead at a Dudley industrial estate
The suspect, aged in his 30s, was detained after a vehicle was stopped on Hunter Street in Carnforth, Lancashire, at around 11.30am today (1 Oct). He’s being...
A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager following a stabbing at a sports club has appeared in court
Joshua Hall, 17, died in hospital after the incident at Cam Sports Club near Dursley, Gloucestershire, on Friday. Joshua’s family paid tribute to him and...
Five People Pulled from Burning Building In Golders Green
Five people have been rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus from a fire in a shop with flats above it on Princess Parade, off Golders Green Road...
The gifts were given to victims of crime and some of the most vulnerable individuals in the borough of Kingston
Local ward officers have been distributing hampers and gifts generously provided by Sacred Heart Roman Catholic School, Camberwell. The gifts were given to...
Around 450m3 of specialist concrete was poured to progress the foundations for the facility, which will be a vital part of the safe and secure management of...
Man released under Police investigation of Southampton pub murder
David Jenkins (pictured) 39, Has protested his innocence in the case in which Perry Cardy was murdered, a short time after release from custody still under...
Officers searching for a missing Poole man are renewing their appeal for the public’s help – with a new image of him being released
Alan Wilson, who is 60 years old, was reported missing just after 11am on Saturday 31 July 2021. He had last been seen in Ringwood Road at around 4.30pm on...
A family-of-five have been left devastated after their dog was ‘bundled into a car and stolen’ ahead of a walk at a Birmingham beauty spot
A family-of-five have been left devastated after their dog was ‘bundled into a car and stolen’ ahead of a walk at a Birmingham beauty spot. Coco...
A woman has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order following the death of Stefan Melnyk in Acton last March
Rhian Beresford, 29 of Hope Gardens, Acton, W3, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on Monday, 21 December when she appeared...
Woman found dead in Kettering named as murder investigation launched
Detectives investigating the deaths of a woman and a man in Kettering have named the female victim and announced they are treating her death as murder. Maddie...
Emergency services called to Belvedere following an incident
Due to emergency services dealing with an incident at #Belvedere, services cannot currently run between Charlton and Slade Green. Trains will be diverted and...
Second Burglar wanted over Hither Green arrested
Police recently appealed for information regarding a man they wanted to trace in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hither Green, Lewisham. Billy...
Major Delays on Rail Services Between Portsmouth & Southsea and
A failure of the electricity supply between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth & Southsea is causing delays of up to 40 minutes to trains between...
A man has been found guilty of rape, false imprisonment and GBH while on bail for bottling another at a bar
Yonattan Aroldy Gonzalez Pineda, 33, of no fixed abode, was found guilty on Friday, 26 March, following a joint trial for the grievous bodily harm of a woman...
Man jailed after officers find cannabis farm in Camden
A man has been jailed after officers carried out a search warrant at a residential address in Camden and found a cannabis farm and quantity of class A drugs. ...
A man who went on the run in an effort to avoid prosecution has been sentenced to 7 years on Friday 15th October for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin into Barrow-in-Furness
Jack Murphy, 26, of Lower House Lane, Liverpool was arrested in January 2021 for a Class A drugs supply operation known as Operation Funicular that spanned...
Woman loses her life after collision on the A31 in the New Forest
A woman has died following a two-car collision on the A31.
Hounslow Heath being search by police
Police are currently in the area of Edgar Road, close to Hounslow Heath, as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of William Algar, 53, known to...
Breaking: Exclusive Security Search Staff Ordered by Mutiny Festival Not Search
We have spoken to front line staff who were working on the tragic weekend at Mutiny festival on Saturday that saw the loss of two young lives. Concerned...