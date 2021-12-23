A three-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a car hit a fence and rolled over in Yardley

The driver sustained a head injury in the crash on Church Road just before 22.30 GMT on Wednesday.
She was treated in hospital and later released.
The 22-year-old has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family of the little girl who has been badly injured.
“If anyone saw what happened or has dashcam footage, and has not spoken to us, I would ask them to get in touch.
“We would also ask people not to speculate about what happened at this stage until we have completed a full investigation.”
You can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by emailing FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk
