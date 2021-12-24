Police are offering a reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of wanted man Jack Tyler

Tyler, 28, was arrested in August on suspicion of burglary and affray. He was later charged with both offences and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on September 8.

However, during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled the courtroom. Police were called to attend and officers carried out extensive searches in the area, but with no trace.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Tyler and officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

A £1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Jack Tyler.

Tyler is described as being 5′ 4″ tall, of stocky build and with dark, shaved hair. He is known to have links to the Hastings area.

If you see him or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 438 of 21/12. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.