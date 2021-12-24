Two men are in custody having been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal cabling.

At around 2.35am on Thursday 23 December 2021, Kent Police was notified that an alarm at an industrial site in Water Lane, Faversham, had been activated.

As a Kent Police patrol travelled towards the scene, they noticed a van being driven in the general vicinity.

The van was travelling in the opposite direction and is reported to have accelerated when the constables turned their patrol car around.

It stopped when it was requested to do so in London Road at around 2.50am and a search of the vehicle led to officers locating heavy duty tools and hydraulic cutting equipment.

While these searches were taking place, the attending officers also received notification that damage had been caused to cabling at a nearby industrial site.

Two men, aged 27 and 46, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, going equipped for theft and criminal damage.

They remain in custody as enquiries continue.