Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Jobari Gooden in Peckham have made three arrests

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at a residential property in Gillingham, Kent, on the evening of Thursday, 23 December. A man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody while enquiries continue. Jobari was murdered on Friday, 17 December in the Peckham Rye area in broad daylight. Officers responded to reports of a male being stabbed outside a barber shop on Choumert Road, SE15, at around 13.15pm Jobari Gooden was found on Rye Lane with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday, 19 December gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the abdomen. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about the incident. To contact police directly, please call 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Subjects