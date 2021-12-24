Three men who cased a man thought the streets of Camden armed with knives have been jailed

Yvon Nzeza Phyl, 25 , Guynel Henriet, 21 and Nahom Medhanie, 22 appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 23 December where they were sentenced as follows:

Phyl was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Tuesday, 24 August to affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Henriet was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Wednesday, 18 August to affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Medhanie was sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment. He had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Tuesday, 24 August to affray and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Police were called at 6.21pm on Monday, 24 May to Islip Street, NW5 following reports of someone being chased by a group of men, at least one of whom was reported at the time to be armed with a knife.

Officers responded immediately. The chase had progressed onto Kentish Town Road where those involved attempted to flee the scene.

Phyl and Henriet were located by officers and arrested. Phyl had in his possession a large machete type knife. Both men were charged the following day.

Two additional knives/blades were recovered at the scene.

Subsequent CCTV enquiries identified Medhanie. He was arrested and charged on Wednesday, 9 June.

During the course of the investigation, police established that the chase had happened through a residential area in full view of children playing and people going about their daily lives.