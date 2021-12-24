Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Aldington, Ashford are appealing for witnesses

The incident is reported to have taken place at a Post Office on Roman Road at around 10.30pm on Thursday 23 December 2021.

No items were taken but damage was caused to the property.

A black Land Rover was seen driving towards Frith Road following the incident.

After review of the available evidence, Kent Police officers have identified two men who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Both men were wearing grey tracksuits, grey puffer jackets and trainers with reflective parts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01842 222289 quoting reference 23-1310.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/