Officers investigating an incident in St Lawrence have charged a man

December 24, 2021
Police were called at 9.32am on Wednesday 22 December with reports of a woman being assaulted in woodland near Undercliff Drive.
The woman did not sustain serious injuries.
Following enquiries, Douglas James Knight, aged 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (December 24).
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested as part of enquiries has been released with no further action.
