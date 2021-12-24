Officers investigating an incident in St Lawrence have charged a man
You may also like
Gillingham Teenager Nikita Page has been missing since Saturday
Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Gillingham. Nikita Page was last seen in the Twydall area on the morning...
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault
A man has been jailed following his conviction for kidnap and sexual assault. Selim Ahmed, 32, of Cromer Street, Camden was sentenced on Friday, 22 May to four...
Police appeal after man Shot in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot with a catapult at a duck pond in Southampton. The incident took place at Shirley Pond Park between 4pm...
Family Continue to Search for Missing Waterlooville Man Anthony Bessey
Thank you to those kind enough to give up their free time to look for Antony(Ant). Unfortunately, he is still missing and therefore our search must continue...
Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Thornton Heath after gun in held to man’s head
Officers have arrested two men on suspicion of kidnap after a man was bundled into a van in Thornton Heath. Police were called at 2.26am on Monday, 25 November...
A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham
A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham. Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 11 December to reports of a male...
A man who murdered his uncle, and tried to feed the dismembered remains to badgers, has been jailed for life.
Parts of Graham Snell, 71, were found down a badger sett, in a communal bin, and in woodland in Chesterfield. Daniel Walsh, 30, said he cut up the body after...
Tribute paid to man who died in Woodside Road collision
The family of a man who sadly died following a collision Woodside Road have today paid tribute to him. Guntis Beitans, 30, of Selsdon Road in London, was...
First picture of father of one Jason Bent who was mowed down on Peckham High Street in South East London
First Picture of Man who was mowed down on Busy Peckham High street He might be dead but he is not gone” the words of Mary Bent the mother who lost her...
Driver remains fighting for their life following Ashford Collison
Witnesses are being sought by police as part of an investigation in to a serious collision in Ashford. The collision involving a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van and a...
A gunman who once shot himself in the foot has been jailed for four years – as a specialist crime team marks six months of success
Paul While, 32, had only been out of prison for just 30 days in September this year when he was arrested by officers from the Merseyside Organised Crime...
Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in North Dorset are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward
At around 8.15pm on Saturday 1 May 2021 Dorset Police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the B3081 Shaftesbury Road between Shaftesbury and...
Copnor Pub Evacuated after Nosious smell Sparks Alert
Emergency Services have been called to The Star and Garter Public house in Portsmouth after reports of a “chemical incident” this evening September 29.
Aquariums Tunnel of Love
Elated Ky Ingram took the plunge and enlisted the help of an underwater snorkeller to help him propose to his girlfriend at Portsmouth’s Blue Reef...
Met Office issued Yellow warning for London and the South East England
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Fog, dense in places, expected to cause some travel disruption this morning. Fog and freezing fog...
Have you seen missing Barry Murphy
Have you seen missing Barry Murphy, aged 54, from #Hoddesdon He was last seen around 5pm yesterday (Mon 13 July). He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of...
Man charged over murder of 29-year-old Joshua White
Police investigating the murder of 29-year-old Joshua White, who was fatally stabbed in Frampton Park Road, Hackney on 26 April, have charged a man with murder...
Body found in search for missing Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga
Police in Essex have suspended our search for Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga, 22, who had been reported missing from Halstead.It follows the discovery of a woman’s...
The family of a man who was gunned down in his home in a case of mistaken identity have made an emotional appeal for information to help finally identify his killer
The family of a man who was gunned down in his home in a case of mistaken identity have made an emotional appeal for information to help finally identify his...
Four men entered a bakery before stealing a charity bucket that was intended to benefit a St David’s Hospice. It is believed that the bakery is the...
Race attack outside Tesco Express
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated assault in Bletchley. At around 9pm on Saturday (23/3) two 15-year-old boys...
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. The theft occurred between 6am...
Fire crews called in to tackle disused hotel blaze in Hockley Heath
Six Fire crews from two countries where called just before 10pm on Wednesday Evening to thee former hotel in the Village of Hockley Heath Warwickshire. The...
Fire crews called to Chemical Incident in North London
London Fire Briagde dealing with a chemical incident on Arnold Road N15