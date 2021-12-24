He also frequents facebook.com/hashtag/uxbridge?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZXd2K7BzzxD28hRyisu4DTxHJW2z12_xtGUUcMyOWfEtTe3APrGv9804wRtyhOyrBy8esr0B8J65WOOqTtsK-fzIcS3hNZxnJQBectgr0zah2ZvvTPHA2fIyljzH2hliGOKbQnPAaYDNTmJTJ4mtU09MCUcqYul-pBtjSGBByQVvtDJsk-awIvekmZhDpJk1f8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Uxbridge facebook.com/hashtag/london?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZXd2K7BzzxD28hRyisu4DTxHJW2z12_xtGUUcMyOWfEtTe3APrGv9804wRtyhOyrBy8esr0B8J65WOOqTtsK-fzIcS3hNZxnJQBectgr0zah2ZvvTPHA2fIyljzH2hliGOKbQnPAaYDNTmJTJ4mtU09MCUcqYul-pBtjSGBByQVvtDJsk-awIvekmZhDpJk1f8&__tn__=*NK-R">#London
Isiaih, 13 was last seen at 1pm on 24th December 2021 in #West Drayton
Appeal to locate missing man from Maidstone
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Maidstone. James Passfield is last known to have been in the Bearsted...
Breaking: Major fire at the “Desert Storm” paintball centre in St Helens near Liverpool
A Major fire at the “Desert Storm” paintball centre in St Helen near Liverpool has put Buses and trains on divert with two people also being...
The rider of the motorcycle, Prashant Dolatrai Naik, 56, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene
The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the B3349 in Odiham have paid tribute to him. Police were called to the collision, involving a Ford...
Armed Police Lock Down Castlepoint Bournemouth following Shots fired
Armed officers from Dorset Police have placed a street in lockdown following a shooting near to the Castlepoint Cooperative supermarket this evening...
Isle of Wight Police Carry out Chav Patrol in an attempt to rid Newport Bus Station and Park of Anti-social behaviour
Undercover Police officers on pushbikes and a motorbikes along with foot patrol have launched a operation in an attempt to rid an area blighted with Chavs who...
Christopher Buttling Jailed for 8 years after wounding Two Police officers
Christopher Richard Buttling, 32, of Merlin Road, Farnborough has today been jailed. Buttling, also known as Christopher Benjamin, pleaded guilty to two counts...
First Picture of Gosport Woman charged after two paramedics were threatened with a knife and held hostage at property in Gosport
A 32 year-old woman has been charged after two paramedics were threatened with a knife and detained in a residential property in Gosport for around 20 minutes...
Man arrested after attempting to Snatch Child in Southsea
Police have arrested a man after he attempted to snatch a child in broad daylight in Southsea. The incident is believed to have happened at the Southsea arcade...
Breaking: Woman Successfully Talked Down from Railway Bridge in Winchester
After a four hour stand off with a distress woman with a woman sat on a parapet of a railway bridge in the middle of Winchester city centre Police have...
Face mask scam warning
Trading Standards have received reports about unsolicited phone calls offering to sell face masks for £29.00. These are scams. These criminals are...
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy in Brent are appealing for assistance from the public and in particular want information about a car connected to the killing.
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy in Brent are appealing for assistance from the public and in particular want information about a car...
Police manhunt after pregnant woman is threatened with a machete
Police are continuing to appeal for information about wanted man Reece Murgatroyd. Murgatroyd is wanted in connection with an attack on a woman in her 60s, an...
Shoplifter Jailed for Theft of over £700 of Meat
A shoplifter who threatened a security guard with a knife has been sentenced to 21 months imprisonment. Lee Whiting, 31 and of no fixed address, stole large...
Two teens missing for over six days
Can you help us to find missing boys Cameron Gianni and Daniel Jones. They are aged 15 and 14 and have been missing for six days. They were last seen last...
Police called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden
Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the scene on Camden...
Police have named the two men who died after an industrial incident occurred in Bingley on Thursday the 29th of October 2020
Emergency services were called to the premises on the Castlefield Industrial Estate at 3.38pm on the 29th of October to a report that two men had been...
It was back in November 2019 when the pair responded to a call from the 17-year-old’s distraught parents on who said he had left a suicide note at home.
Two Cheshire Police officers who risked their safety to stop a suicidal teenager from killing himself on live railway tracks have been nominated for The...
Security Alert at School
Emsworth Primary School has been evacuated this morning following what is thought to be a bomb scare. Emergency service have attneded and check the area...
Investigations continue after four stabbed in Camberwell
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding four teenagers being stabbed in Southwark. Police were called at 5.24pm on Thursday, 16 August to...
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs. On 4 February 2020, officers in plain clothes...
Wimbledon burglary gang jailed for 40 months each
Danko Esteban Carvajal-Donaire, 20 ; Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27; Claudi Donoso, 20 and Jorge Daniel Rojas, 22 all of no fixed address, were all convicted of...
Stamford Rapist Avan Mogridge sentenced to 18 years behind bars
A 32-year-old man from Stamford has been sentenced to 18 years for raping and threatening to kill an 18-year-old woman in Guildford in October 2016. Avan...
Fire crews called to house blaze in Milton in Portsmouth
Fire crews from Hampshire fire and rescue have been sent to tackle and well developed fire at a property in Portsmouth this morning. Crews were called just...
Murder probe after man kills his wife in Bognor Regis
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a house in Bognor Regis. Police were called to the property in Collyer Avenue at 3...