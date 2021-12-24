BISHOPSTOKE BREAKING Dummer HAMPSHIRE

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M3 near Basingstoke

December 24, 2021
This morning (24 December) at around  1.08am, silver Ford Grand C-Max was travelling south on the motorway between junctions six for Basingstoke and seven for Dummer when it left the carriageway to the nearside.
Both the driver and the passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain at this time.
Did you witness this collision?
Do you have dashcam footage showing what happened?
Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44210513627.
 
 
 
 
