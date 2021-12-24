Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M3 near Basingstoke
Detectives investigating an incident which occurred in the vicinity of Whitehall on 14 June have charged a fourth person
Alexander Peat, 34, of Felsham Road, SW15 was charged on Saturday, 28 August, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, (using threatening or...
HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrival Spark Traffic Disruption
HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival at 7.10am tomorrow looks set to cause major traffic disruption as the City Council implements road closures in anticipation of...
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing woman from Sissinghurst
Alexandra Morgan was last seen in the village at around 9.30am on Saturday 13 November 2021. The 34-year-old is described as being white and around five feet...
Has Isle of Wight Council Been Exposed of Distributing Fake News?
The Isle of Wight council appears to be next in line for distributing fake news after publicly posting on their facebook page that the floating bridge will not...
Emergency crews called to Heathrow Airport Energy centre
A large number of emergency services have all been mobilised to the Heathrow Airport Energy Centre following the activation of a warning alarm we can reveal...
Five people escape house fire in Wood Green
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a terraced house in Sirdar Road, Wood Green. Half of the ground floor and most of...
Man stabbed outside Southampton Pub
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Shirley, Southampton between midnight and 2am on Saturday 22 July. It was reported that three men got...
No injuries after blaze rips through flats in Anerley
Four fire engines and around 25 fire firefighters are at scene of a fire in two flats at Ridsdale Road in Anerley. LFB say a 1st-floor flat, 2nd-floor floor...
A man has been jailed for 25 years for non-recent sex offences involving young boys whom he encountered through his work as a caretaker and Scout leader
Victor Jacob, 76of Balmoral Crescent, Macclesfield, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 24 September after being found guilty following a five...
The calls have been received by residents in Dartford, Higham, Longfield, Rochester and Gillingham
Residents across north Kent are reminded to be vigilant for potential fraudsters following reports of telephone calls from people claiming to be police...
West sussex Paramedic Toby Robyns Arrested in Turkey
British tourist has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with a handful of coins he found while snorkelling. Toby Robyns was...
This is a scam you need to be aware of
Got this today, it’s a scam, Vodafone numbers, 02 have been informed but lots of numbers being used
A paedophile who subjected his victims to harrowing ordeals over three decades of offending has been jailed for 25 years
Joseph Telford’s crimes, spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, came to light in 2017 when one of his victims reported what had happened to police. An...
Can you help to trace a woman who reported an offence to us on Friday 10th March?
It was reported that between 2.15pm and 2.35pm the same day, there was a suspicious incident in the Perrone Road area of Hilsea, near Foxes Forest. A woman...
Man shot on Westminster street
A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Westminster. Met Police have tweeted out the following: “Officers are at #BravingtonRoad, #Westminster at...
Four men have been given life sentences for plotting to murder a gang rival in a drive-by shooting after our detectives linked them to the killing through meticulous CCTV and phone enquiries
Dior Jackson, Ihsaan Bernard, Omarni Bernard-Sewell and Ayuub Mahmood had denied conspiring to murder Dante Mullings in May 2019. They were they found guilty...
A knife offender from Croydon has been jailed after stabbing a man in Gravesend following a dispute over a phone charger
A knife offender from Croydon has been jailed after stabbing a man in Gravesend following a dispute over a phone charger. Lemuel Lee was sentenced at...
Man Injured after Southampton Taxi Queue attack
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched while in a taxi queue in Southampton. Officers were called to the taxi rank in London Road at 2.20am...
A drug dealer has been jailed after drugs and more than £20,000 in cash were seized
Eddie James was arrested after officers spotted him making a suspected drug deal in his car in Redgrave Road, Basildon, on 20 October this year. They...
Firearm recovered following incident in Huyton
Police have a recovered a firearm following an incident in Huyton yesterday evening (Tuesday 18 May). At around 9.30pm we received a report that a shot was...
Convicted Sex Offender from Fareham wanted by Police for Recall to Prison
Can you help Police find 25-year-old sex offender, Terrance Mark Day, who is wanted on a recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions? Terrance...
Fire crews battle Aldershot blaze on the High Street
Fire crews from Hampshire and Surrey fire and rescue services are currently dealing with a fire at a Car wash in the High Street, Aldershot. Six appliances are...
Man jailed after sawn-off shotgun and ammunition seized
Police seized a sawn-off shotgun and live cartridges after chasing down a criminal who tried to flee from officers. Tatendra Masawi initially came to our...
Fire crews from across Hampshire called to Major Blaze in Whitchurch
Twelve fire engines and sixty firefighters have been called to talk a well developed fire in Whitchurch. it is understood that crews have attempting to stop...