An accident on the A635 near Goldthorpe, Barnsley, has killed one man with another driver rushed to hospital

One man has died and another is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass at 7.24am to reports of a collision involving two HGVs and two cars.

Despite their best efforts, a man has tragically died from his injuries.

For more updates on this breaking story, click here

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the man was driving one of the HGVs.

The other driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The occupants of both cars suffered minor injuries.

The victim’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said the road will remain closed for most of the day, with significant delays. It is advised to avoid the area if possible.

Our traffic partner Inrix reports there is congestion on surrounding roads, in particular, routes through Goldthorpe on Doncaster Road and High Street as people divert to avoid the closure.