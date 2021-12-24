Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and two people left with serious injuries
An officer who has supported over 70 bereaved families affected by road traffic collisions has been recognised at an awards ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.
Detective Constable Clare Bevis, who worked in the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command’s (RTPC) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, was given the...
Arrest made as detectives investigate Burton burglaries
Detectives and local police officers are reassuring homeowners in Burton that they are thoroughly investigating a number of recent burglaries in the area. East...
A 64-year-old man was riding the cycle he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries
Police are investigating a collision between a car and cyclist in Eastbourne. The car failed to stop and the cyclist was left with serious injuries. The...
Fifty firefighters battle to stop water main burst causing thousands of pounds worth of damage
Six fire crews from London fire brigade have been scrambled to Bickley road in Bromley in an attempt to stop hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to...
A man jailed for attempting to smuggle £60 million of cocaine on a yacht has been ordered to hand over more than £300,000
Gary Swift, 55, from Liverpool, was given a confiscation order totalling £328,071 at Swansea Crown Court under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Swift was...
Prisoner jail time extended for blackmailing fellow inmate
A prisoner blackmailed a fellow inmate into transferring thousands of pounds into his mother’s bank account and intimidated the victim when demands for more...
Eirth Street Closed after Man takes to Roof
West Street in Eirth in Kent has been closed due to a male on a roof. Emergency services at the scene. Police say a young man who was on the roof of St John’s...
Police are appealing following fatal road traffic collision in the New Forest The incident happened just after 10.10am today (Tuesday, 3 July) on the A35 at...
Two serving firearms police officers have received final written warnings after a joint misconduct hearing
Sergeant Hayley Russell and PC Chris Strickland, both attached to the Specialist Firearms Command, were alleged to have breached the Standards of...
Man arrested after man is found with a head injury in Rochester
Officers investigating an assault in Rochester High Street have made an arrest. At around 1am on Saturday 25 January 2020, Kent Police was called to reports a...
Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital following Collision on Military Road Isle of Wight
A man has been taken to hospital after he came off his motorcycle in a collision involving a car on Tuesday afternoon. Police and ambulance services were...
Detectives investigating a burglary in Folkestone have charged a man
Kent Police received a report that items including a pearl necklace, crystal decanters and a GoPro camera were taken during a burglary at a property in the...
Attempted Dog theft by Dog Knapper in Wiltshire
Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information in relation to reports that a group of men are travelling around the eastern part of Wiltshire attempting to...
Police target organised criminality and violence in south London
A further 14 arrests in operation to target organised criminality and violence in south London. Eight males and six females, aged between 22 and 56-years-old...
A drug dealer from London who supplied Class A drugs and recorded himself exploiting vulnerable addicts in Hove has been jailed
Jesutomisin Ifeoluwa, 22, of Williamson Close in Greenwich, was jailed for seven years at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (August 19) after pleading...
First picture of man named as “Sven” killed in Kilburn knife attack on Saturday outside Tesco Express
A man known as Sven (Trapstar top) has been named locally as the person who died in the double stabbing in Kilburn on Saturday evening. Police have launched a...
Man stabbed in arm at The Level, Brighton
Shortly after 8.15pm on Monday (5 August) police were called to The Level, Brighton, where a 50-year-old man involved in a fight had been stabbed in his left...
Breaking Richmond Bridge Sealed off Following Stabbing
The Met Police have this evening sealed of part of Richmond Bridge following what is understood to be been a stabbing that took place just before midnight on...
CCTV released after Hoglands Park attack
Do you recognise this man? Police are looking to identify a man as part of there investigation into a robbery that happened in March in Hoglands Park. Officers...
Blue Light Serenade at Surrey hospitals every Thursday
Starting this Thursday evening, as part of the weekly #ClapforCarers display of thanks for key workers across the country, emergency services in Surrey will...
A man has admitted to possession of heroin and crack-cocaine with intent to supply in Hackney
Jordan Samuel-Welsh, 24, of Thrasher Close, E8 appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 November and pled guilty to: • Three counts of...
A third man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam
A third man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam. Gary Hayde, 34, of Cheam was charged on Saturday, 27 June with the murder of...
Knife crime awareness campaign in Ashford
A campaign by Kent Police to educate people of all ages on the dangers of carrying a knife is taking place in Ashford throughout February and March. Organised...
Police are seeking assistance to locate missing Harley Simons
Harley, aged 16, was reported missing from the Mablethorpe area at 5.30pm on May 15th. If you have seen Harley or know where she is, please call us on 101 and...