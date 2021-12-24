A23 BREAKING Redhill SURREY

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and two people left with serious injuries

December 24, 2021
The collision happened at around 10.40pm on December 18  on the A23 Horley Road South, Redhill and involved a black Vauxhall Astra.
Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage covering that route.
If you have any information which could help, please direct message or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/  quoting incident reference number PR/P21272000. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
