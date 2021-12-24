A man who sneaked into a property and sexually assaulted a woman in Lancaster while she was sleeping has been jailed

At 3am on October 21, this year, Mamun Ahmed climbed through a window of a property in St Georges Quay and stole a mobile phone from the living room.

He then went into the bedroom, took off his shoes and climbed into bed with the victim. Ahmed then put his arms around the victim and began kissing her.

The victim woke up, turned on the light on her phone and realised there was a stranger in her bed.

Ahmed fled when the victim challenged him. When she told her housemate what had happened, he chased Ahmed out of the property. A scuffle then ensued in which Ahmed received an injury.

It was as a result of the blood from that injury and DNA recovered from the scene that detectives managed to identify Ahmed as the attacker. When officers arrested Ahmned they found the same Under Armour jumper that Ahmed had been wearing on the night of the attack.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ahmed, 33, of Morecambe Road, Lancaster , was charged with sexual assault and burglary

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

At Preston Crown Court yesterday (December 22), he has sentenced to four years and four months custody. He was also deemed to be a dangerous offender and given an extended licence period of three years and eight months.

DS Chris Hammond, of West CID, said: “Ahmed is a dangerous individual who was determined to commit his sordid criminal act. I can only imagine the fear the victim felt when she awoke to find a stranger in her bed sexually assaulting her.

“I would like to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case.

“I would also like to praise my colleagues for their diligent work, which not only led to Ahmed being quickly identified and arrested but also led to him receiving this custodial sentence.