A man from Mere has been charged with murder in relation to Wednesday night’s fatal collision in Dinton

Paul Barrett, aged 42, of White Road, Mere, has been charged with murder following the death of a 43-year-old motorcyclist on the B3089 at approximately 7pm on Wednesday night.

He will appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (27/12).

Det Insp Simon Childe, who is the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I would like to start by offering my sincere condolences to the family of the victim and we will continue to support them throughout this with specialist officers.

“This charge has come through hard work and dedication of not just those in the Major Crime Investigation Team but all areas of Wiltshire Police.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and patience, particularly today when we had to close the road again as part of our investigation.”

Formal identification of the motorcyclist is yet to be carried out and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time.