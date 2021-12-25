This happened on Christmas eve morning on the A12. Luckily no one else was involved. The driver blew 67 at the roadside. Taken to hospital where it was found that he’d broken his leg in 5 places. Police awaiting the blood results.
And this is why you don’t drink and drive
You may also like
A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment
A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. Richard Wolvey had been on licence...
Manhunt for gang riding dangerously on a moped, armed with knives, attacking members of the public
Detectives investigating a series of offences, which occurred in the Rainham area would like to hear from any further victims or witnesses, or anyone else with...
Missing Linda Chambers from Leicestershire may be in Kent
Divers have today (Monday 9 December) been searching Loughborough’s Grand Union Canal as part of ongoing enquiries to locate a missing Loughborough woman...
Off duty Police officer saves dying bikers life in Tiptree
PC Liz Ferris was off-duty driving in #Tiptree when she came across an unresponsive motorcyclist in the road. Liz, who has over 15 years’ experience with Essex...
Fortunately three teenagers who were present directed other officers quickly to the scene and three boys aged 16 and a girl aged 15 were arrested on suspicion of assault
Police in Chichester have issued a description of a young woman they want to interview about an incident which involved a vicious attack on a police officer...
Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June
Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June. [A] Donte Knight – 20 of Charles Barry...
Three Lanes on M27 Motorway Blocked following Crash near Portsmouth
Three lanes of the M27 motorway remain closed and blocked this evening following a collision. The M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and junction 12 remained...
Officers and staff from the Hampshire Constabulary’s Portsmouth High Harm Reduction Team, Anti-Social Behaviour Team and Charles Dickens Neighbourhood Policing...
Man remains critical as five arrested in Barnet stabbing
Police say that they were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 18 June 2021 police received a report of a fight at High Road, N20. Officers attended. At the scene a...
Man Arrested by Police after Incident on board Lunchtime ferry in East Cowes
We can Exclusively reveal that the a man has been arrested on board a busy Red funnel this lunchtime. Police were called to the ferry port in East...
Met officers have executed a number of warrants as part of a proactive operation targeting the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of females from Romania into and around the UK, by a well-established organised criminal network
Four men and two woman have been arrested for modern slavery offences following a pre-planned operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime...
Fatal fire claims one in tragic house blaze in East Dulwich
London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation following a fatal fire on Wednesday evening in South East London Fire crews were called to the property on...
M20 motorway in Kent closed in both directions following early morning Police incident
The M20 motorway has been closed in both directions in the early hours of Thursday morning following a concern for the welfare of a person who is understood...
Fire Crews Called to Jack Knife Lorry in Portsmouth
Fire Crews stationed at Cosham have been called to an incident in Farlington this lunchtime (Thursday April 26th). Crews were called to the eastbound...
Witnesses are being sought following a report that a woman was racially abused in Ashford town centre
At around 5.20pm on Tuesday 29 June 2021, a woman was subjected to racist verbal abuse after challenging a man for allegedly urinating in public. The...
Witness appeal following daylight stabbing attack in Canterbury
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury following reports a man had been assaulted. A 17-year-old has been air...
Suspected hare coursers who abandoned their dogs and vehicle after a police chase are being sought by officers from the Rural Task Force
Officers attempted to stop the 4×4 after responding to a report of hare coursing in Otterden at 11pm on Saturday 20 November 2021. The vehicle stopped and...
Community police team lock up cocaine dealer in Tonbridge
Twenty wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized after Kent Police officers stopped a car in Tonbridge. Patrols from the Community Policing Team stopped the...
Detectives investigating a shooting in north London have made three arrests. Police were called to the Wood Green Shopping Centre car park off Pelham Road at...
The Lockdown Life Project – How Do Our Young People Feel in Lockdown?
Our young people have had important milestones taken away such as completing exams, the last day of school and the end of year prom. Routines, hobbies, and...
£500 of stolen goods recovered after thieves spotted by CCTV operator
Eight stores on the Isle of Wight had over £500 worth of stolen property returned to them by police. Following eagle eye CCTV operators capturing the...
A school has been closed after a body was found on site
An “unknown adult body” was found at Bedford Academy in Mile Road this morning, a spokesman for the school said. David Morris, chief executive...
Detectives are renewing their appeal for the driver of a white van who may have witnessed the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Brixton to come forward
Police were called to Henry Road, SW9 at 6.15pm on Tuesday, 23 February. Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found the...
Multi Vehicle Collision in Brading on the Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight motorists heading towards the Brading area may experience severe delays following a multi-vehicle collision, this afternoon(April 27). Emergency...