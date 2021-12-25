A12 BREAKING ESSEX LONDON

And this is why you don’t drink and drive

December 25, 2021
1 Min Read

This happened on Christmas eve morning on the A12. Luckily no one else was involved. The driver blew 67 at the roadside. Taken to hospital where it was found that he’d broken his leg in 5 places.  Police awaiting the blood results.

