Joyeux Noël Mr Johnson as Coastguards, Border Force and RNLI lifeboat rescue 68 migrants from boats in English Channel on Christmas Day including Three Babies  

Thirty-Five migrants were rescued from boats in the early hours on Christmas Day in the English Channel and further Migrant Vessel was rescued by the RNLI Dover lifeboat.

Those onboard were Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan along with very young children as the rain lashed down on them.

A young baby girl was heard screaming she was was among the 68 people who arrived in Dover, Kent, at about midnight on Christmas moring.

A second child was also one of 35 people on board a dinghy assisted by Border Force between the Dunkirk and Calais Ferries, shortly before 12am.

All of those involved underwent a medical assessment and the adults have been transferred to immigration officials to be interviewed.

The children will come under the care of social services, officials said.

In another incident in French waters, nine migrants were rescued and are now in the UK after the engine of the vessel they were travelling in failed.

They have been transferred to the Coastguard to be assessed.

Border Force officials are being assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after being called to an incident in the Channel before 8.20pm on Christmas Eve

All 68 people are now in the UK, the Home Office said. A spokeswoman said: “Border Force has intercepted a number of boats containing migrants attempting to cross the Channel overnight and this morning, and has deployed resources to deal with these incidents.

“The evidence shows there is organised criminal gang activity behind illegal migration attempts by small boats across the Channel. “We are working closely with the French and law enforcement partners to target these gangs, who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk.”

The Christmas Day crossings follow a record number of migrant rescues in recent months involving people trying to travel across the Channel to Britain. It also involvess the lost of 27 lives that remains under investigation.