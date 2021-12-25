Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Jobari Gooden in Peckham have charged three people

A man and a woman have been charged with perverting the course of justice. They are Olushola Eletu and Elishah Anderson (of Lettsom Street, Peckham.

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham , Kent on 23 December, has been charged with murder. He is Momodou Lamin Faal, (19/01/94) of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham.

All three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 December.

Jobari was fatally stabbed on Friday 17 December in the Peckham Rye area. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information about the incident. To contact the police directly, please call 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org