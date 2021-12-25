A303 A34 ANDOVER BREAKING HAMPSHIRE

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A34 northbound yesterday evening

December 25, 2021
1 Min Read
 
At approximately 6.10pm, on the 24th December 2021 a black Peugeot 3008 collided with a road barrier and sign at the side of the carriageway near to the A303 slip road.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?
Please contact Hampshire Police on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210514505.
