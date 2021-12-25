Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A34 northbound yesterday evening

At approximately 6.10pm, on the 24th December 2021 a black Peugeot 3008 collided with a road barrier and sign at the side of the carriageway near to the A303 slip road.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

officers. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?