Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A34 northbound yesterday evening
You may also like
Pensioner arrested at Gatwick over 1985 Gerard Hoarau Murder
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a second man in connection with the investigation into the murder of Gerard Hoarau in Edgware...
The shortlist of companies being invited to tender for the next generation of search and rescue aviation has been announced by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency
The shortlisted bidders will be invited to tender for the UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme – known as UKSAR2G – to provide...
New fire engines join West Sussex fleet
New fire engines that are smaller, more responsive to drive, faster to set up and with greater rescue capabilities including an Ultra High Pressure Pump have...
Emergency Services called to concern for welfare on London Bridge
Police Paramedics and the London Fire Brigade have all been scrambled to a concern for the welfare of a person on London Bridge this afternoon. Emergency...
CCTV image issued following burglary report in Sittingbourne
Officers investigating a burglary have released images of a man who they would like to talk to. The incident was reported to have happened at a restaurant in...
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man from Trowbridge
James Ward, aged 36, was reported missing from the area at 4.30pm today (15/10). It’s believed he may have gone to Southwick Country Park or is in that...
Avinor, the main operator of Norwegian airports, has announced the closure of nine small airports across Norway. The measures come into force from 8am on...
Mum Pays Tribute to her Miracle Daughter Keziah who was Killed on the Isle of Wight
The mum of a little who was killed last week has has paid an emotional tribute to her six-year-old daughter Keziah Flux-Edmonds, whose mum Nikki described...
A man who killed two women and hid their bodies in a chest freezer has been found guilty of murder
A man who killed two women and hid their bodies in a chest freezer has been found guilty of murder. Zahid Younis, 36 of Vandome Close, E16 was convicted at...
SCORES of cyclists stripped off in Portsmouth for the annual naked bike ride. #uknip
SCORES of cyclists stripped off and took to the streets of Portsmouth at the annual naked bike ride. The cyclists rode in a loop from the beach huts opposite...
RIP Sir Ken Dodd who died at 90
R.I.P. Sir Ken Dodd OBE [8th November 1927 – 11th March 2018] Comedian Sir Ken Dodd has died at the age of 90, his publicist has confirmed. The Liverpool...
Isle of Wight Police chase driver charged
A Ventnor man has been charged with theft, of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for Police. Islander Darren Rose 28, from Ventnor, has been charged with a...
A man has been arrested in connection with a number of unprovoked assaults on Jewish people in Hackney
Detectives from the Central East Command Unit have been conducting extensive enquiries following the series of incidents, which all occurred on Wednesday, 18...
A 46-year-old man from Andover, had pulled into a layby with another vehicle before being assaulted by the driver
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on the A3093 in Andover yesterday (24 September). The victim, a 46-year-old man from Andover, had...
Bembridge Lifeboat Launched After Debris Washed Up On Beach
The Bembridge lifeboat has been launched just after 3:30pm this afternoon Wednesday January 4th after reports of debris on the shoreline washing up from the...
EOD officers called to Turners Close in Ashford
Police and bomb disposal experts were called to Turner Close around 11:45pm on Friday night. The call came after a small suspicious object was reported to be...
Brave PCs commended by judge as Ramsgate man jailed for five-years
A man who attempted to violently assault officers after threatening his ex-partner has been jailed for five years. [su_youtube url=”;] Christopher...
Police investigating an incident in which a lone woman was threatened with rape in Northampton town centre have released images of men they believe may have useful information
Between 1.20am and 1.40am on Saturday, July 10, a woman walking in Drapery was approached by a group of men who surrounded her opposite Santander bank and...
Four teenage sisters from Berkshire Take to washing cars to help pay for their dad’s funeral
Mark died on Tuesday 19th July 2016 aged only 52, This is the story told by one of his four daughters. On the morning of Monday 18th July, Dad collapsed at...
A police dog that has helped protect the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury and attendees of major sporting events is retiring from Kent Police after eight...
IOPC investigating conduct of MPS officers after indecent exposure reported against serving Police officer arrested for Sarah Murder
IOPC investigating conduct of MPS officers after indecent exposure reported The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a reported robbery in Folkestone
Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021, a teenage boy was walking along Christ Church Road when he was followed by a group of at least three men...
Police appeal after sex attack onboard London Bus
Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for information following a sexual assault onboard a Route 96 bus, travelling from...
Charges have been authorised against a man by officers investigating an incident involving a child in Sittingbourne
Harry Morris, 24, has been charged with child abduction and sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old. Mr Morris, of Peregrine Drive, Sittingbourne...