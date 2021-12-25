Five vehicle Christmas day collision and an oil spill closes M2 motorway eastbound in Medway

The M2 Eastbound has been closed near to the Medway services following a five collision. The pileup happened at around 7.50pm on Christmas day (25th December 2021).

The M2 eastbound is closed between Junction four and Junction five due to the multi-vehicle collision and oil spill.

Emergency services, including Kent Police, are in attendance,

Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Traffic is diverted to follow the solid circle symbol, from J3 of the M2, south via the A229 towards Maidstone, then via the M20 from J6 east to J7 of the M20, and then the A249 north, back to the M2 J5.