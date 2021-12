Juno one of charities search dogs has gone missing while on exercise on Tuesday 21st December 2021. She is described as a Female German shorthaired Pointer liver and white. Age as adult.

Juno is missing from Fritton Woods near the River Waveney, St Olave’s with Fritton in the NR31 Area.

She was wearing a hi vis yellow jacket.

If anyone has any information please contact the Norfolk Lowlands search and rescue team to help reunite find her with then. She is a extremely valuable asset to the team.