Zahid Majeed, 54, of Wardown Close, managed to evade justice for almost three decades but was finally caught following a DNA match.

He was traced through work carried out under Operation Painter, a review of undetected rapes and sexual offences which occurred between 1974 and 1999.

Our cold case unit reopened the investigation and Majeed – who went on to work as an official taxi driver – was later arrested and subsequently charged.

