A man has been jailed for almost four years after admitting robbing an elderly woman in Northampton

December 26, 2021
Samuel Deans, aged 35, was a passenger in the woman’s car when he assaulted her and snatched her bag as she drove along Cheyne Walk on August 10 this year.
The 83-year-old woman was left shaken and with serious facial bruising from the incident, and following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police, Deans was arrested and charged with robbery.
Ahead of a planned trial, Deans, of no fixed address, entered a guilty plea to the charge, and appeared before Northampton Crown Court on December 8 for sentencing.
For one count of robbery he was sentenced to three years and 10 months in custody, with a restraining order also issued preventing him from contacting the victim in any way for three years.
Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Stacey Hayes, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said: “This was a shocking incident for the woman involved, who had been known to Deans for years and had repeatedly tried to help him with his drug addiction issues.
“She was greatly affected by this incident, which left her feeling extremely vulnerable as well as hurt and upset.
“I’m pleased that Deans finally admitted what he had done to this lady, sparing her the further stress of the court process, and she and her family are pleased that Deans can no longer prey on vulnerable people as a result of this custodial sentence. I very much hope it will deter him from reoffending for good.”
