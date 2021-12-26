Police are appealing for witnesses after three firearms were located in woodland near to Whiteley

The weapons were located on the 2nd of December after a member of the public reported a suspicious package in an area of woodland between Skylark Golf & Country Club and Titchfield Lane.

Two shotguns, a further firearm, and a quantity of ammunition were located partially buried in the ground.

Specialist officers attended and made the weapons safe. They have been recovered and are being forensically examined.

Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the past couple of months, or anyone with any information on the firearms.

Chief Inspector Jon Turton, the District Commander for Winchester , said: “I want to thank the member of the public who reported this suspicious package to us, information such as this helps us to keep our communities safer.

“I know that incidents such as this can be alarming for the community , but I want to assure you that we are investigating and the weapons have been seized and are no longer on our streets.

“At this time, there is nothing to suggest any wider threat to the community but rather that someone was attempting to conceal the weapons and hide their criminality. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to contact us or speak with one of our officers when you see them on patrol.”

If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 101, quoting incident 44210483667.