Katarzyan is described as a white female of medium build, 5ft 9, with shoulder-length straight blonde hair. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck of an angel and devil. She is believed to be wearing a black dress with a santa outfit over this and a red jacket.

If you have seen Katarzyan or know of their whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999 quoting log 694 of the 25/12/2021.