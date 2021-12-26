A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a woman who suffered serious head injuries
Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed the identities of those people who have died following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth
All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area. The offender has been named as Jake Davison, aged 22. The victims have been identified as Maxine Davison...
Today is International’s Womens Day
Today is International’s Womens Day and the Portsmouth RNLI S are very proud to have these amazing women on there crew. Crews used to be mainly men and...
Body found in Joanne Mould search in Southampton
A body has been found during a search for a missing Southampton woman. Joanne Mould, 45, was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday leaving her home in Taunton...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ascot.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ascot. At around 11.30pm on Saturday (21/10) a pedestrian was involved in a...
Family Escape Serious Injury after People Carrier Rolls Over on the M27 Southampton
A family escaped serious injury after their Silver Peugeot 709 Rollover on the busy M27 Motorway near Southampton on Sunday evening. The Rollover caused major...
There have been another 19,875 coronavirus cases and 341 deaths reported in the UK
It represents a big fall from Friday, when 20,252 cases and 511 deaths were recorded – and an even bigger drop from last Saturday when there were...
An 18-year-old man from London has today been found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in Buckland in September
The victim, now 20, was raped by a man unknown to her at approximately 12.30am on Sunday 20 September 2020. The woman was approached by two men on Lake Road...
Sadly a woman has died following a house fire on Morden Way in Sutton
Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters found the body of a woman on the ground floor. She was pronounced...
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Thanet
At 1.40pm on Monday 16 August 2021, a white DAF skip loader truck was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008. The collision happened on the...
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Woolwich has been named as 15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana from Eltham
A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder on Thursday, 8 July and has been taken in custody to a police station in south London...
HGV engulfed in flames closes A13 in Essex
Emergency services are currently on scene with Essex fire and rescue who are dealing with alorry fire on the #A13 at #Orsett which has caused the #Southend...
Fire crews tackle washing machine a blaze in Canterbury
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a washing machine alight in a house in Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing...
Emergency services called to Mozart Estate following reports of an explosion
The owner was wheeling out his motorbike when it caught fire and exploded and spread to two flats. Four fire engines and around 25 fire engines were...
Concern for missing Heathfield woman Lucy Guyll
Police are searching for Lucy Guyll who has been reported missing from Heathfield. The 39-year-old woman was last seen around 1.30pm on Sunday (November 1)...
Fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in Dublin
A fire has broken out at the Metro Ballymum Hotel near Dublin Airport this evening. It is understood the fire started in a hotel room and has spread it is...
E-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the NHS in England to help people stop smoking tobacco products
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is inviting manufacturers to submit products for approval to be prescribed. It could mean England...
Detectives are investigating following the death of a man in Keighley
Police were called at 3:56am this morning (8 April) to reports of a man who was injured. Emergency services attended a property on Fell Lane in Keighley and...
Detectives investigating a possible abduction at Tesco Superstore in Blackburn have released images of a man they want to trace
Police were called shortly after 12.20pm on Friday, March 5th to the Tesco store, Hill Street, Blackburn following reports that a group of men had taken...
Man charged over stabbing attack in Kilburn
A man has been charged with a stabbing in Kilburn. Police were called at 12.53pm on Monday, 6 April, to Quex Road, NW6, to reports of a man with stab wounds...
Dog Called Sweep Rescued from Gosport Moat by Fire Crews
Fire crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham have successful rescued a dog called Sweep this afternoon. Fire crews were called to the animal rescue after the...
A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries In Wealdstone
A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries near the junction of Whitefriars Drive in Wealdstone next to the High Street. Whitefriars Drive has...
CCTV images of three men who may have information on a burglary in Ashford have been released by Kent Police
Investigating officers believe each of the pictured men will have important information that can help them investigate the incident, which took...
CCTV images released as search for missing Kyle Binns continues in Doncaster
Police in West Yorkshire are still searching for missing Doncaster man Kyle Binns and need your help. Kyle, 25, was seen at around 8.25am on Tuesday (10...
He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown checked shirt and was in possession of a blue rucksack
Police need your help in finding 29-year-old Daniel Upton, from Handsacre, who was last seen at around 10pm on 27th September. Daniel is described as white...