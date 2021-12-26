BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ISLE OF WIGHT Ryde

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a woman who suffered serious head injuries

December 26, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Police were called to a property in West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight, on 24 December at about 10.20pm to reports a woman had been injured.
The woman, 42, from Ryde, was taken to hospital and remains seriously ill.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 41-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remained in police custody.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp