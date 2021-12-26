A Leeds man who spat in the face of a police officer will now be spending Christmas behind bars

Simon Carlin (37) of Morris Lane was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (December 22) after pleading guilty to two assaults on police officers and other unrelated offences including harassment.

Leeds District Police have welcomed the sentence and said the force remains committed to protecting its staff from abuse and assaults.

Carlin was arrested on the evening of November 8 after committing a theft offence at a retailers in Kirkstall, Leeds.

During the arrest, he assaulted two officers and was charged with those and then other offences.

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and unrelated offences of harassment and harassment causing fear of violence.

Chief Inspector Andy Loftus of Leeds District Police, said “We welcome the custodial sentence given to Carlin for his offences which included assaults on two police officers, one of whom was directly spat at.

“Carlin has been dealt with through the court system and sentenced within a few weeks of the offences occurring and we hope this jail sentence will stand as further proof that assaults on any emergency services staff will not be tolerated by the police or the courts.

“The force is committed to protecting its staff and other emergency workers and will always seek to prosecute those who think it is acceptable to attack those seeking to protect the public to the fullest extent of the law.”