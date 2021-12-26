Fire crews called to blaze at Maidstoneproperty on Christmas day

Firefighters were called to reports of fire in a two-storey home in Beech Tree Road, Maidstone.

Upon arrival, crews were faced with smoke and flames issuing from the first floor windows.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they set about putting out the fire using high-pressure hoses and main jets. A height vehicle was called to the scene to assist with the removal of external fittings and aid firefighting efforts. Firefighters also used a high-pressure fan to drive smoke and fumes from the property.





Both the bedroom where the fire started and the upstairs landing were damaged by fire, with flames also spreading into the loft space. The whole top floor of the property was affected by smoke.





There are no reports of any injuries and the cause is thought to be accidental.