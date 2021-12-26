Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a car turned into a fireball in Sutton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a car collision in Sutton.

At approximately 12.40am on Saturday, 25 December a car was involved in a road traffic collision in Beeches Avenue, Carshalton.



London Ambulance Service attended and two women, both aged in their 20s and both occupants of the car, which had left the road and collided with a tree, were taken to hospital for treatment.



One woman remains there in a critical condition; the other woman’s injuries are not life threatening.



Four other people – all occupants of the car – received treatment; none of their injuries are serious.



Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

An witnesses or anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 0208 543 5157.