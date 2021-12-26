Body found in Newhaven river on Christmas eve thought to be that of missing Sussex Woman

Sad news to report that a body of a woman has been found after a local litter picker who carried out a litter patrol of the narrows in Newhaven made the grim discovery on Christmas eve at around midday.

The Newhaven lifeboat was launched and Officers from Sussex Police were also called. The death of the woman is not thought to be suspicious and a file is being prepared by Sussex Police on behalf of the Coroner

Sussex Police have yet to make a formal statement in respect of the incident but they have since removed the post and missing person appeal for the whereabouts of 65-year-old Vivienne who went missing from her home in Newick on the 22nd December 2021.

A search using a police helicopter found her abandon vehicle a Ford Fiesta Zetec,was found in Buckle,Seaford.

Sussex Police have been approached for further comment