Invesigation launched after body is found on an Isle of Wight beach

A section of an Isle of Wight beach has been sealed off after a body has been found between Fishbourne and Binstead

Police were alerted to the find at around 10:20am on Boxing day morning with officers from Hampshire Police deployed to the area to confirm the discovery.

Detectives from Newport CID have been called out to conduct an initial investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Members of the public are being asked to leave the area. The beach remains cordoned off by Police, who remain in attendance.

Two HM Coastguard teams from Bembridge and Ventnor have also been called to the scene to assist with the recovery.