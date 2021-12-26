Police are appealing for information following the death of a woman in Bolton and man has been arrested
You may also like
Edward Rudd, 37, was found guilty of attempting to murder his partner Cara Bryant and given an 11 and a half years in prison Sentance
The mother of a Wiltshire domestic abuse victim says she doesn’t want anyone else to suffer like her daughter did at the hands of the man who tried to kill her...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and a woman has been taken to hospital after a collision on Tooting
Police were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday, 9 November to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Tooting High Street Officers and London...
Appeal for Witnesses following Fatal collision in Mapledurham.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal collision in Mapledurham. At around 11.50pm yesterday (22/8) a silver...
Portuguese police find body of missing Joel Eldridge from Bexhill
Portuguese police investigating the disappearance of Joel Eldridge from Bexhill, who had been living in Portugal, have sadly discovered a body near the town of...
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey. Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of an injured man...
Isle of Wight Hospitial struggle to cope with influx of Patients due to Heatwave
St Mary’s Hospitial on Isle of Wight struggle to cope with an influx of people due to the heatwave. The Hospital has seen more than an 50 extra people a...
A former nursery assistant who sat on 16 month-old twins while videoing her actions to make money for a holiday was shown mercy
A former nursery assistant who sat on 16 month-old twins while videoing her actions to make money for a holiday was shown mercy by a sheriff Gemma McFee was...
A passenger in the van, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene
A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a van near Tilbury Docks. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of Dock Approach Road (the...
Man jailed for murder attempt to cover up high value fraud
A 62-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years and eight months for trying to murder a disabled woman to cover up the fact he’d stolen more than £100,000 from...
They carried out a search and discovered a large number of cannabis plants being cultivated in the back garden
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and around 50 cannabis plants seized at a house in Harnham. Officers from the Salisbury Area Community...
Freshwater fire crews train on new fireboat for the Isle of Wight
Firefighters on the Isle of Wight have been getting to grips with the newly purchased fire boat that will serve and provide fire cover on the Island. The...
Armed Police officer accused of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard to face four week trail at the Old Bailey in October
Wayne Couzens who accused of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard, 33, will face a four-week trial in October as he appears in court via video like at the...
A Doncaster man has appeared in court today (Friday 6 August) after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the town
Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration yesterday. On 1 August, it is...
People in Brighton are asked to look out for Kieran Bunn
Kieran Bunn is missing from the hotel that he is staying at in the city. Kieran, 31, hasn’t been seen since early Saturday afternoon (October 24) when he...
Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment. Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault
Officers are appealing for information following two reported assaults in Hythe. Kent Police was called at 8.20am on Monday 5 July 2021 following a report that...
Five Dead after Terror attack at Westminster
Police have just confirmed a Fifth death in the Westminster attack and Forty injured . A police officer died from stab wounds, along with his attacker...
Police launched Road Rage manhunt after man is killed in Walton on Thames hit and run
Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was mowed down and killed in a hit and run in Walton on...
A “loving and caring” 23-year-old who died after being hit by a van as he walked alongside the A2 near Gravesend has been named
A “loving and caring” 23-year-old who died after being hit by a van as he walked alongside the A2 near Gravesend has been named. Matthew Russell...
Thorpe Park thrown into lockdown as Emergency services treat stab victim
Emergency services have been called to the Thorpe Park Theme park in Surrey this afternoon following reports that a person has been stabbed with a knife. ...
Man charged with murder of woman in Redbridge
Detectives investigating the murder of Maria Rawlings in Redbridge have charged a man. Valentin Lazar, 20 from Barking was charged on the evening of Monday, 10...
Man jailed for drug offences
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been jailed for drug offences in Bicester. Ellis Drummond, aged 27 of Hartwell Drive, Kempston...
Police appeal after Four Murders in London
Detectives are investigating four unrelated murders in London; three on New Year’s Eve and a fourth in the early hours of New Year’s Day. All four...
Firefighters have given safety advice after embers from a bonfire completely destroyed a house, shed and a number of outbuildings in Boreham earlier today
Station Manager Scott Meekings, Incident Commander said: “Firefighters have worked really hard to prevent this fire from spreading to and destroying the...
A fisherman has sadly died after being recovered from sea in Hastings
The UK Coastguard responded to a Mayday Call this morning just before 10 am on Thursday of a man overboard from a fishing vessel with 2 persons onboard off...