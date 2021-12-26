BOLTON BREAKING LANCASHIRE

Police are appealing for information following the death of a woman in Bolton and man has been arrested

December 26, 2021
At 7.05pm on Saturday 25 December 2021, we received a report of an incident on Newbrook Road near the junction with Manchester Road.
Officers attended and established that a pedestrian had collapsed whilst crossing the road, before being hit by a car.
A man in his 60s was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.
PC Phill Collingwood, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, I’d like to offer our condolences to the woman’s family.
“Our investigation is ongoing – I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage which may assist us to get in touch ASAP.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 1936 25/12/20. Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
