Officers are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the southbound M3 motorway near Winchester
The removal process for the second group of Travellers is being initiated separately
A Direction to Leave was served on Friday 2 October 2020 on the first group of Travellers who moved onto the grounds of Rayleigh Leisure Centre on the 30th of...
Man in court after stabbing Police officer in the armpit in Maida Vale
Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man. Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore...
Police in Wiltshire have released CCTV images of people we want to speak to after reports of teenagers throwing fireworks at people in Swindon town centre
Between approximately 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday (03/11), we received a number of reports alleging that young teenage boys on bikes were firing fireworks at...
Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium following the Euro 2020 final
Shortly after 11.50pm on Sunday, 11 July, the victim – a 21-year-old man – left the stadium and returned to his car which was parked in the ‘yellow car park’...
He was a Great Dad and Husband
THE widow of one of the two men killed in a motorway horror smash has paid tribute to her husband. Ion Calin, 42, was a passenger in a Ford Mondeo being driven...
M27 motorway closed following collision
The M27 is currently closed within Junction 4 (M3) with delays of at least 10 minutes on approach. This closure is due to a road traffic collision. Highways...
CCTV images released following robbery
CCTV images released following robbery – Slough Police have released CCTV images of men officers would like to speak to following a robbery in Chalvey. At...
Murder probe launched in Shepard’s Bush
A murder investigation has been launched in Shepherd’s Bush after a teenager was fatally stabbed. Police were called to Uxbridge Road, W12 at 9.20pm on...
Demonstration Commercial Road, Portsmouth by the Fountain opposite Waterstones book shop, on Saturday 23rd May organised by TUSC and Jon Woods who was the...
Southampton airport suspend flights following runway incident
Passengers travelling through the airport Southampton are being advised that all flights have been cancelled or delayed until at least 10.30am. The closure...
A carer has been jailed for life for the murder of a housebound Bideford pensioner who had accused him of stealing thousands of pounds from her
Michael Robinson was sentenced by Exeter Crown Court to serve a minimum of 30 years for the brutal killing of 77-year-old Carol Hart in January. Mrs Hart was...
Can you help us find a missing Waterlooville man?
Can you help us find a missing Waterlooville man? Robert McFadden, aged 85, was last seen on The Brow, Purbrook, Waterlooville at around 3.30pm today (29...
Fire crews from Portchester, Farnham, Wickham and Bishops Waltham were mobilised to a tackle a fire at a school in Waltham Chase this morning. Smoke was found...
Drugs dealers jailed following work by Kent’s County Lines and Gangs Team in September
Sentences totalling more than 19 years were handed out to drug dealers investigated by officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team in September...
Reports of a Road traffic collision at Merstone Lane/A3056 junction in Newport on the Isle of Wight this morning. The incident is causing delays to traffic and...
A total of 32 arrests were made for offences including violent disorder, public order and assault on an emergency worker, as well under Covid Regulations.
A protest in central London has concluded with a number of arrests made. On Saturday, 19 September, a number of people gathered to protest in Trafalgar Square...
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Angel’s welfare.
Angel Casey, aged 14, was last seen at the Pines Centre, Divot Place, Hertford at around 3.30pm on Saturday, 3 October. She is described as around 5 foot 5”...
Police hunt for Ford fiesta after three mowed down in West Malling hit and run
Kent Police was called at 4.07pm on Wednesday 11 March to reports that a black or dark blue Ford Fiesta had collided with three people on a pedestrian crossing...
Police probe shots fired in East London
Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a firearm being discharged at an address on Pelly Road, E13 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 at 2.12am...
Police appeal following Herne Bay Assault
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a report of an assault in Herne Bay. The assault is reported to have taken place in the driveway of a house in...
Have you seen Ismail Hanson he forgot that he was in prison still and has absconded ?
He absconded from HMP Springhill this morning (6/4) where he was serving a sentence for robbery. Hanson is black, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with a short...
Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following collision near Clanfield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision near Clanfield. Officers were called to East Meon...
Transport Offices in London Sealed off following Suspicious Package Find
Police in London have sealed off parts of Horseferry Road in this afternoon. Officers were called to Transport offices after staff alerted Police to a suspect...
Wight Aid donation to The Bobby Scheme
Wight AID has donated £450 towards a charity dedicated to promoting and strengthening community safety on the Isle of Wight. The money will go towards the cost...