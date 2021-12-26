BREAKING HAMPSHIRE WINCHESTER

Officers are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the southbound M3 motorway near Winchester

December 26, 2021
A road closure has been put in place between junctions 10 and 11, and is likely to be in place for a number of hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision
Drivers would advise you to take an alternative route if possible and  Officers would like to thank you for your patience.
 
More to follow
