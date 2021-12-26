BREAKING HAMPSHIRE WINCHESTER

Officers are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the southbound M3 motorway near Winchester

December 26, 2021
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a multi-vehicle collision at M3 Southbound between Junction 10 and Junction 11 for Winchester South Exit.
Witnesses have also reported a Sainsbury’s delivery lorry involved in the collision.
Vehicles are reported to be facing the wrong direction on the exit slip carriageway.
 
Police have closed the M3 and exit and Lane 1 leaving motorists stuck on the roadblock as a single lane is opened whilst Fire crews and Ambulance staff are dealing with the collision.
 
Hampshire police have said; “Officers are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the southbound M3.
A road closure has been put in place between junctions 10 and 11, and is likely to be in place for a number of hours.
We would advise you to take an alternative route if possible, and would like to thank you for your patience.”
