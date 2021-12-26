Officers are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the southbound M3 motorway near Winchester
You may also like
Bijou Eatery set to close in Southsea
A Southsea café has made the shock announcement that it is set to shut it’s doors for the final time. Jam & Bowler, a bijou eatery on the busy...
White Ribbon Day 2020 – supporting vulnerable women during the pandemic
On Wednesday 25 November 2020 Police Forces across the UK will be supporting White Ribbon Day, an opportunity to raise awareness and commit to action to...
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a report of a robbery during which mail was stolen in Gravesend
At around 10.05am on 19 November 2020, a postman was making deliveries in Parrock Street when he was approached by a man who is alleged to have pushed him...
Man remains in custody on suspicion of attempt murder in Reigate
Police in Surrey have arrested a man on suspicion of attempt murder following incident in Warren Rd #Reigate 5.40pm on Sunday afternoon. A woman was rushed to...
Detectives are appealing for information after the victim of a collision in Tottenham died from his injuries
Police were called at 10:54am on Wednesday, 3 November to reports of a moped in collision with a truck at White Hart Lane, N17. Police, the London...
East Area officers working to raise awareness of criminal gangs exploiting young people
Police are appealing for parents and carers of youngsters at risk of being drawn into crime to take action. There are a number of ways in which young people...
Fatal collision closes the A2 near Canterbury after car loses control hitting central barrier
Police and Highways England have closed part of the Coastbound A2 near Wincheap on the outskirts of Canterbury following a fatal collision in the early hours...
A21 closed after vehicle leaves the road near Tonbridge Wells
The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a collision involving a vehicle which has left the...
KITKAT Bites recall and nut allergy warning
Nestlé UK is recalling a batch of KITKAT Original Milk Chocolate Bites Pouch Bags. This is because they may have been incorrectly packed with our KITKAT Bites...
Man charged in connection with Godstone murder investigation
Darren John Robert McClean of Drivers Mead in Lingfield was charged with murder after being arrested yesterday (30 April). The victim, who has been identified...
A guest house to which police were repeatedly called following drugs and anti-social behaviour reports has been temporarily closed.
The Chandos Premier Guest House in Cheriton Road, Folkestone was made the subject of a two-month closure order at the town’s magistrates’ court...
Suspect charged after drugs stolen in Tonbridge pharmacy burglary
A suspected burglar arrested after a break-in at a Tonbridge pharmacy has been charged. Quantities of drugs were reported stolen after a window was smashed at...
Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison
A Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Paul Hyland, of Fulmar Road...
Armed Police called to Siege in Sandown on the Isle of Wight
Armed Police and Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been scrambled to Avenue Road in Sandown on the Isle of Wight to...
Knifeman arrested in London’s Oxford Street by Police
A ‘knifeman’ has been arrested in London’s Oxford Street in front of horrified shoppers. Metropolitan Police officers were called at 2.32pm...
Emergency services called after person hit by a train near Portsmouth Harbour
Emergency services have been called after a person was hit by a train between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant, all lines are blocked. A police spokeswoman said:...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the vicinity of Brockwell Park in Lambeth
Police were called to Effra Parade at 8.17pm on Wednesday, 2 June after being alerted to a stabbing by the London Ambulance Service. Officers attended...
A Tunbridge Wells property has been closed following more than 120 calls to police reporting anti-social behaviour
Kent Police applied for the closure order at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court following concerns raised by residents about the home in Kibbles Lane, Southborough...
Information is sought to help find a missing teenager from Dartford
Information is sought to help find a missing teenager from Dartford. Scarlett Eddy was reported missing from the town on Sunday 19 July 2020, although the 16...
Police want to question a man after an imitation gun was used to rob a male of his phone
The incident happened on a train between Dartford and Slade Green around 3:11pm on 29th September. The suspect got off the train at Slade Green. Please contact...
ACC David Hardcastle has been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen for his service to the Queen and the Royal Household
Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary are delighted to confirm that ACC David Hardcastle has been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen for his service...
A man has been jailed for a total of 13 years for a range of sexual offences that took place in Hampshire
Shaun Higginson aged 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a total of eight offences including one count of attempted rape of a female under 16, one count...
Yellow weather warning issued for Sussex,Hampshire,Essex and Kent
A Yellow weather warning has been put in place for the South and South-East advising of Icy stretches likely to form from Wednesday eveningWhat to expect...
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham. At 2.21pm on 11 June 2020 Kent Police was called to a disturbance in...