A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a suspected assault in Newbottle
The A34 has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision near East Ilsley this afternoon. The closure is in place from the A339...
Southampton,Hampshire Tuesday 19th January 2016 A Bristol man dressed as Batman has spent a second day in freezing temperatures protesting on a bridge in the...
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Richard Okorogheye, and are asking the public for any information that may assist the police investigation to locate him
Richard, 19, a student at Oxford University, is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday, 22 March. He...
Nepolese woman knocked unconscious in race attack
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a racially aggravated assault on a woman in her 40s by four young males. The incident occurred...
Police have charged a man for dissemination of terrorist material
Ibrahim Anderson, 43, of Luton, Bedfordshire was today, Thursday 22 October, charged with ten counts of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary...
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and the Isle of Wight council Trading Standards team undertook a test purchasing operation relating to the sale of knives...
Thieving scumbag attack nearly open coffee shop in Brighton
A coffee shop that has only been open for 5 days last night had its door broken and tampered till, Luckily for Red Fish Art and Coffee Shop in Trafalgar Street...
Police are appealing for witnesses to collision near Sevenoaks that has left Hampshire cyclist in a critical condition
Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision involving a cyclist near Sevenoaks. At 11.40am on Sunday 15 August 2021, a man riding...
A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to a firearms offence after specialist officers recovered a revolver wrapped in a bandana from a vehicle he was travelling in
Jesus Da Silva, 22, of Kenwood Gardens, Redbridge, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property at Woolwich Crown Court...
A2043 Malden Road partially shut after car crashes into traffic light
A2043 Malden Road at the junction of Cavendish Road is closed due to a collision that has left the road blocked. The southbound side of Malden Road has been...
A woman has thanked Essex Police of the support she received and encouraged anyone in the same position to go to the police after the man who raped her was jailed for 10 years
Olawale Hassan, 33, of Falcon Avenue, Grays, was jailed on Tuesday (6 October) for the attack in Westcliff in February 2017. Following the sentencing the...
Liam Ashton, who had been wanted by police in relation to an assault on a woman in Bognor Regis, has now been jailed
Ashton, 29, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8th). He was sentenced...
A man has been attacked on Hastings Seafront leaving him in hospitial with a significant head injury
Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Hastings seafront. The 24-year-old victim was walking along Pelham Place around 9pm on Saturday (October...
Detectives investigating an attack outside a pub in south-east London have released a new image of a man they would like to speak to
Police were called at 10.18pm on Saturday, 24 October to reports of an assault in Eltham High Street, SE9. Officers attended and found two men in their 50s...
Driver from stolen vehicle makes off from Police in Kent
A vehicle that was stolen in Sussex, activated on the ANPR camera coming into Kent in the early hours of Tuesday. The van was located by officers from Kent...
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that two emergency ambulance medics have died over two days
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that two emergency ambulance medics have died over two days. Both had served with YAS for a considerable amount...
Further charges in connection with Andre Bent murder in Maidstone
Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Bent in Maidstone have charged two more people with violent disorder. Andre, 21, from Lambeth, south London, died...
A man robbed a teenager and his friend of their mobile phones following a dispute about fake earphones
Kaspers Zukovskis, 20, first targeted the 19-year-old victim while he was sat inside McDonalds, on Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough, at about 4am on 22...
An 18-year-old man sustained wounds to his back and hand and has been taken to hospital where he remains
At around 12.36pm on Thursday officers were called to Station Road, Slough, following reports of an altercation. An 18-year-old man sustained wounds to his...
Driver Rolls Vehicle on to it’s Side in Gosport
A person has been taken to hospital after their black Fiat 500 hit the kerb and rolled onto its side in Gosport this evening. Emergency services were called to...
Fake Amazon email is a scam watch out
These fake emails are after your Amazon login details! Police have had an increased number of reports about these fake emails purporting to be from Amazon. The...
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Washing Machine Fire in Camberley
Two Fire Crews from Camberley and Rushmoor have been called to tackle a fire that has broken out at a property in Camberley this afternoon. The owners of the...
A 15 year old boy has been rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds in south-east London. Scotland Yard say police were called just after 4.00pm...
First Picture of ‘Lovely’ girl, Lilly Lockwood 10, who die after being hit by Audi in Dartford as man, 50s, arrested
The girl who has been named locally as Lilly Lockwood was taken to a London hospital following the collision which happened while she was walking in Watling...