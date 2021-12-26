A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a suspected assault in Newbottle

Shortly before 11.20pm on Christmas Day officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address on Sunderland Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 30s who had sustained a serious injury. Despite efforts by paramedics, the man died at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police , said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this truly devastating time.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident.

“All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns to speak to them.”