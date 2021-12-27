Kent Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a home in Appledore Road, Tenterden

At the height of the fire, one bulk water carrier, a height vehicle and six fire engines were in attendance. Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus have used hose reel jets and main jets to bring the blaze on the first floor and in the roof space, under control.

Crews provided oxygen to one man suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, and he was handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.



Firefighters remain at the scene this evening, maintaining a watching brief to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The cause is not yet known.

