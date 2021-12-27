A serial killer who attacked paedophiles and dubbed the UK’s Hannibal the Cannibal will die in an underground glass box after having his Christmas appeal for freedom refused

Robert Maudsley, aka Britain’s most dangerous prisoner, was told this week he will be incarcerated in his own glass cell until he dies, and cannot make any further appeals against the decision.

The 68-year-old, who murdered child molesters, appealed to be allowed to spend the rest of his prison days with the “general population” but chiefs ruled him too dangerous to mix with prisoners and guards at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire

He will now spend the rest of his life, 23 hours a day, locked alone inside a glass box beneath the jail, with a concrete slab to sleep on, a table and chair made of compressed cardboard, and a toilet and sink bolted to the floor.

As a young teen, he often suffered sexual abuse and abuse at the hands of men, which developed in him having such a hatred of paedophiles.

Maudsley’s underground cell is a specially constructed 5.5 metres by 4.5 metre space with bullet proof glass cage that was built in 1983, nearly ten years after his prison sentence began.

He was jailed for killing a number of people, including John Farrell after he’d showed him photos of children he’d abused and Salney Darwood, a man who killed his own wife in the 1970s.

And this isn’t the first time he has appealed to have a different life to the one he has now.

In 2000, he begged the courts to allow him to die.

He wrote in a letter: “What purpose is served by keeping me locked up 23 hours a day?

Why even bother to feed me and to give me one hour’s exercise a day? Who actually am I a risk to?

“As a consequence of my current treatment and confinement, I feel that all I have to look forward to is indeed psychological breakdown, mental illness and probable suicide.

“Why can’t I have a budgie instead of flies, cockroaches and spiders which I currently have. I promise to love it and not eat it?

“Why can’t I have a television in my cell to see the world and learn? Why can’t I have any music tapes and listen to beautiful classical music?

“If the Prison Service says no then I ask for a simple cyanide capsule which I shall willingly take and the problem of Robert John Maudsley can easily and swiftly be resolved.”

Maudsley was first jailed at the age of 21 when he killed someone while working as a gigolo.

He was declared unfit to stand trial and locked up in Broadmoor Hospital.

Three years later, he and fellow prisoner, David Cheeseman, barricaded themselves inside a room with tied up child molester, David Francis.

The pair tortured him to death before dangling his body for prison guards to see.

He was then charged with manslaughter and moved to maximum security Wakefield Prison where he killed two other prisoners.

In 1978, Maudsley strangled and stabbed Mr Darwood, a 46-year-old who was locked up for killing his wife.

After hiding Darwood’s body under a bed, he then creeped into the cell of Bill Roberts, 56, who had sexually abused a seven-year-old girl.

He stabbed Roberts, hacked his skull with a makeshift dagger and smashed his head against a wall.