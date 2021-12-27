Officers are carrying out searches and appealing for help from the public to find a woman who has gone missing from Poole

Verity Lidbetter, otherwise known as Verity Lock, 21, was reportedly last seen on Tuesday 14 December 2021 in Blandford Road. She was reported missing to Dorset Police at 1.18pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021.

She is described as white, five feet four inches tall, of medium to large build, with shoulder length ginger/bright red hair and green eyes.

Inspector Craig Tiernan, of Dorset Police, said: “Due to the length of time Verity has been missing we are becoming increasingly concerned and it is important that we find her to check she is safe and well.

“It is possible that Verity may have been in contact over the phone with a family member since she was last seen, but this is yet to be confirmed. She has links to both Bournemouth and Poole.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Verity, or a woman matching the description given, to please get in touch.”