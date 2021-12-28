Fire crews from Hampshire called to tackle three pump blaze at Portsmouth maisonette

Firefighters were scrambled to second storey maisonette blaze at Loring House, Conan Road, Portsmouth at 5.10 pm on Monday evening.

Around fifteen Firefighters tackled the blaze after it quickly spread through the three-bedroom maisonette, thankfully there were no casualties and firefighters managed to tackle the blaze before it spread to neighbouring properties.

One appliance from Cosham and two appliances from Portchester were in attendance. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, three hose reels and two high-pressure jets to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.