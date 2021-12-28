Police are seeking witnesses to a Christmas Eve collision in which a pedestrian was seriously injured in Worthing

At 8.50pm on Friday 24 December, a motor-cycle being ridden west was in collision with the 46-year-old male pedestrian in Brighton Road, Worthing.

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious head injuries.

The 21-year-old man riding the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving. After being interviewed he was released under investigation.

PC Nick Halsey of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “If you saw what happened we would like to hear from you. We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a Land Rover or Range Rover that was driving east at the time of the collision.

“If you can help please contact Sussex Police on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cadder.”