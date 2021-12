Officers are investigating a stabbing that took place at around 7.30pm on 27 December 2021 in Boleyn Rd, Hackney.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital; Police say they await condition update No arrest yet. Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to please call 101 quoting ref 5091/27dec or contact Crimestoppers.

A Section 60 is in place covering the borough of Hackney