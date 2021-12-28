Juno missing search dog rom the Norfolk Lowlands search and rescue has been located safe and well by a drone team
A man has sadly died following an RTC in Lichfield last night
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police at 7:59pm to the junction of Flats Lane and the A5 at Weeford to the collision involving a car and van...
Sussex Police remain committed to establishing the full circumstances into the disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah
Georgina was last seen on March 7, 2018 in Clifton Food and Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing. A full review of Sussex Police’s investigation into the...
Threats to shoot a police officer in the head have led to a Chatham man being jailed for one year and two months.
While holding what is now known to be an imitation firearm, Russell McIlwrath made more than a dozen threats to shoot a police constable while they...
Police name victim found dead in a house in Westridge Road Southampton on Friday afternoon Police said “We are now in a position to confirm the name of...
Judge jails Gravesend sex offender for four and a half years
A judge has sentenced a sex offender to a four and a half years’ imprisonment and a further five years on licence, after he assaulted a woman in...
Man attacks Casino Worker and threatened her with a knife in Southampton
Police investigating an assault in Southampton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Officers were called following the incident at...
Two arrested in Birmingham murder investigation as appeal for information continues
Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of murder as a man shot dead in Birmingham has been named as Gavin Parry. Officers detained the men, aged 21...
Firefighters have rescued two people who were trapped following an explosion in their flat on the High Street in Hampton Hill
A flat on the second floor of a three-storey building had partially collapsed following what appears to have been an explosion from an immersion heater. A man...
Woman arrested after Kingston Play Park Attack
Hampshire Police are carrying out enquiries after an assault took place in Kingston Recreation Ground, close to Byerley Road, in Fratton on Wednesday 4th...
Police manhunt launched for maidstone sex attacker
It is alleged a woman was targeted by a man as she walked home from the town centre, during the early hours of Saturday 18 July 2020. The victim had been...
A gang responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin of an estimated street value of £182,000 in Ellesmere Port have been jailed.
Led by Michael Birch, 53, of Forge Road in Little Sutton, the gang of four were known as the ‘Birchy Team’. Over several months Birch directed street...
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to try and locate missing teenager Ryan Johnson aged 17 as we are concerned for his welfare
Ryan was last seen at 17.30 hours on Monday 30/11/2020 in Northampton. He is a white male, 5’5 tall, slight build, short brown hair and was wearing a...
Man remanded over Kidnap and Rape Charges on the Isle Of Wight
A Man has remanded in custody following a serious sexual assault in Isle of Wight Kevin Finch 35 of Church Path, East Cowes, appeared at Newport Magistrates...
Fire crews called to Morrisons in Lake after early morning refrigerant leak leads to staff evacuation
Two fire crews from the Isle of Wight have been called to Morrisons in Lake after a gas leak in the early hours of Saturday. The store was closed to customers...
Officers from Thames Valley Police have carried out a series of warrants across Buckinghamshire in order to combat and disrupt organised crime
Officers from Thames Valley Police have today (12/11) carried out a series of warrants across Buckinghamshire in order to combat and disrupt organised crime...
Man from West Sussex travelled 330 Miles to Meet underage Child
Robin Mays,49, travelled 330 miles from #Lewes which is just outside of #brighton to meet what he believed to be a 13-year-old female for sex and sexual...
Government publishes updated COVID-19 industry guidance
The government has today published new and updated guidance to provide affected sectors with the latest advice on managing the threat from COVID-19. The Public...
Attempted murder investigation launched in Whitechapel
Detectives from Central East Command Unit are investigating an attempted murder. Police were called at 10.34pm on Tuesday, 19 November to Nelson Street, E1 to...
Armed Police seal off road in Pagham
Police have sealed off Harbour Road in Pagham. A cordon was set up on local roads and residents have been advised by police to stay inside and lock all doors...
Fatal failed to stop in Wickford on Christmas Day
Police officers continue to remain at the scene of a collision along the #A127 in #Wickford and the investigation has progressed. Essex Police have sadly...
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking. Jamie Reid, 31 of Glenthorne Road, W6 was arrested on Friday, 19 June and...
Man wanted for questioning after Brixton Stabbing
Detectives in Lambeth are releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to after a man was treated for a punctured lung following a stabbing at a...
One Shot and another Stabbed in Enfield North London Bloodbath
Officers were called to Alma Rd in Enfield, North London at 6.16pm after a shooting and stabbing took place yard from a children nursery [ytp_video...
A Doncaster burglar has reportedly been jailed for over five years after he climbed through an open window and attacked a man in his own home on Westmorland Lane in Denaby, Doncaster
Kyle Grimshaw, 32, also from Denaby, was caught on CCTV on Saturday 8 August 2020. Prior to the incident, the victim fell asleep in his living room whilst...