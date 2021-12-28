BREAKING Norlfolk

Juno missing search dog rom the Norfolk Lowlands search and rescue has been located safe and well by a drone team

December 28, 2021
1 Min Read
She was swiftly put into a marked vehicle and taken to the vets to be checked over.
We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and has been checked over. Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home.
 
Those involved would like to thank all those who shared the post, over 7,500 shares and reached over 500,000 people.
65 searchers and 20 support members from
Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue
And all those who helped! Thank you!
