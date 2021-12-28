BREAKING New York

Police have released footage of a terrifying knife attack as they hunt for the suspect

December 28, 2021
The man armed with a box-cutter slashed the woman repeatedly in her face and body following an argument over the victim’s roommate, according to police.
The suspect began arguing with the 48-year-old woman about her roommate around 9.10pm on Thursday inside an apartment building on East 180th Street in the Bronx, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Sunday.
The man can be seen lunging at his victim and striking her repeatedly.
Police said the woman suffered slash wounds to her face, arms and hands before her attacker fled.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect but asked that anyone with information regarding the attack call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
