Police have released footage of a terrifying knife attack as they hunt for the suspect
Kent police appeal for information on missing Gravesend teenager
Police are appealing for information to help locate a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Gravesend. Leah Hazelton was last seen in The Grove area of...
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery and assault on a bus in Brent
The attack took place on a route 483 bus in Ealing Road, Wembley, at around 8.15pm on Saturday 19 July. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was assaulted as...
Police launch Hit and Run Investigation in Southsea
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Waverley Road in the early hours of this morning (11 November 2017), in which the driver...
The £53 million upgrade helps deliver more seats on more frequent services for passengers, improving service reliability and capacity for passengers
The completion of the first phase of a new seawall at Dawlish ensures an integral rail link for passengers and business across the South West is protected for...
A man has been jailed for 34 months following a burglary and an incident where he crashed into a house whilst drug driving
At around 10.50am on 11 February 2020, 21-year-old Rhys Curtis and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Max Plaister entered a house on Selsey Avenue, before...
Man named as Rotherham murder inquiry continues
A 45-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has today (Thursday 7 October) been named as...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Kingston are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Kingston are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information. Police were called at around 3.40am on...
A man has been found guilty of murder after a brutal knife attack in Knightsbridge which left one man with a fatal wound and another with a stab injury
Badir Al-Nazi – 24 of no fixed abode was found guilty of murdering 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Araimi and wounding his friend following a trial at Inner London...
Armed Police called to an Incident in Shanklin
Armed Police Officers from the Isle of Wight Roads Policing and Armed response unit were deployed to Shanklin on Thursday evening. Police with fire arms where...
Drivers reminded to give horses space when on the road
Allow space and drive slowly when approaching horses on the road – that’s the message the Medway Community Safety Unit wants all road users to understand...
Fifteen year old arrested after 17 year old is stabbed at a property in Southampton
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary remain on a road in Thornhill, Southampton, after what police are calling an isolated incident. An investigation has been...
Arson Probe launched after woman dies in flat fire
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman died following following a suspected arson attack on a townhouse in Greenwich. Police were...
Tribute has been paid to an 11-year-old boy who died following a collision in Titchfield
Tribute has been paid to an 11-year-old boy who died following a collision in Titchfield. The collision took place at 4.26pm on Monday, 3 June on Southampton...
Prenton man jailed for historic sex offences
Stephen Lewis, 59, of Woodchurch Road, Prenton, was sentenced to four years at Liverpool Crown Court for five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the...
Have a safe Notting Hill Carnival
Thousands of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service will be on duty in west London this Bank Holiday weekend, working hard to ensure that the Notting...
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating following the death of a woman in Edmonton
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating following the death of a woman in Edmonton. Police were called at 6.04pm on...
Man jailed for five years after Southampton Knifepoint Robbery
A man has been jailed for more than five years after he robbed a 62-year-old man at knifepoint. At around 9pm on Tuesday 17 July, the victim was walking along...
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay.
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay. Staff at a business in Kings Road are reported to have been threatened by a pair...
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in West Wight
Hundreds of homes in the West Wight have been effected by the power cut is this evening (Thursday). A number of postcode areas in the PO41 region have been hit...
Man left with blood clot on his brain after attack at Bromley Station
Witness appeal after assault at St Mary Cray station – Bromley Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked at St Mary Cray station, Bromley...
Police Launch Probe after Ninth Breaking at Hamble United Football Club
Fire crews from Hightown and St Mary’s along with support vehicles from Eastleigh have been called to container full of petrol and ground maintenance...
Can you help detectives following a stabbing in Tilbury?
Police were called by ambulance colleagues around 10pm yesterday, Friday 30 July, with reports that a man and a woman were being treated for stab wounds.It is...
A man arrested by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has been charged
Connor Burke, 18 from South east London, was arrested on Wednesday, 24 February. On Monday, 1 March, he was charged with dissemination of terrorist...
Search for missing Cocker Spaniel after he jumps from moving car in Chandlers Ford
A family and search party are out in force in the Chandlers Ford and Ampfield area this evening in the hope to locate their beloved pet, Lost near to the A3090...