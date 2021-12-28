BREAKING Garvaghy Ireland

Three men have died following a two-vehicle road crash involving an HGV in Garvaghy

December 28, 2021
1 Min Read
Three men have died following a two-vehicle road crash in the early hours of this morning.
The incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy at around 1.50am.
The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene, while the fourth man in his 20s has been brought to the hospital for serious injuries.
The PSNI said the Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.
 
