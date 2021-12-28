Three men have died following a two-vehicle road crash involving an HGV in Garvaghy
You may also like
A convicted sex offender from Snodland has been sentenced to prison after ignoring measures imposed by the courts to prevent him from reoffending
Robert Kavanagh was jailed after he was found to have breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and also failed to meet requirements relating to the sex...
Woman Body Lay undiscovered for Two weeks in Somerstown tower block
A Portsmouth Coroner’s Court has heard how a woman’s body lay locked inside a laundry room at a Somerstown tower block for almost two weeks despite...
Information is being sought after cash was stolen during a burglary at a Folkestone business
Between 2.30am and around 6.10am on Saturday 27 March 2021, a window was damaged and cash was taken from the commercial premises in George Lane. ...
Manhunt launched after woman is seriously assaulted in Havant
Police have released this e-fit after a woman in her 50’s was seriously assaulted by a woman in Blackdown Crescent, Havant. The attack took place sometime...
A man has been arrested following an incident in Golders Green
At approximately 12pm on 2 February, police were called to a report of a domestic incident in Golders Green Road, Barnet and followed a man who was driving...
A 14-year-old school girl has been remanded after appearing before Basingstoke Magistrate Court today. The girl who can not be named has been...
Police question man after shining laser at Police helicopter
Officers have questioned a man after he shone a laser at a police helicopter overnight on the Isle of Wight. The incident took place whilst air support...
Openreach engineer was stabbed by someone believing he was installing 5g in Kilburn He has been left with life changing injuries Police say they ...
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow. Police were called at...
Drying clothes on a heater starts fire in Chatham
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a rear bedroom of a bungalow in Snodhurst Avenue, Chatham. Everyone in the property safely evacuated and...
Local MP Welcomes Secondary School Allocation
Local MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the news that over 98% of parents applying for a Year 7 place have been offered a place at a secondary school of their...
Prolific thief Scott Starr has been banned from shops across Hastings and Bexhill
A man who repeatedly stole from shops and cars in Hastings and Bexhill has been banned from the town centre and also from supermarkets across the borough. On...
Portsmouth :#Somerstown SUN’S OUT, DINS OUT!
Woman beater abusing residents in Somerstown for shouting at him after he was seen punching his partner in the head. ***Strong Language***
Police called to migrants trying to get on a ferry leaving for France
Dover port currently dealing with nine illegals who attempted to enter Dovers Eastern Docks while a ferry was leaving port.
More to follow
Known as Operation Cavell, the initiative will see a senior officer review all reports of assaults and hate crime against NHS staff
Following a three-month pilot, the National Health Service (NHS), Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have been working in...
A new Section 60 Stop and Search order covering the entire Borough of Milton Keynes after a group of between 20 and 30 males fighting, armed with bricks and bladed articles
A new Section 60 Stop and Search order has been enacted, covering the entire Borough of Milton Keynes for a period of 24 hours. The order commenced at 7.30pm...
Can you help us find T’kaiyah Browne
He’s missing from the Stepney Area. Last seen on Monday at 3pm known to use public transport T’kaiyah was wearing Green T-shirt, Black Jeans Grey trainers...
Can you help find a missing teenager from Havant?
Can you help find a missing teenager from Havant? Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne Drive, Havant. She has not been in...
Witnesses sought after car failed to stop for police in Rochester
Officers investigating after a car reportedly failed to stop in Rochester are appealing for information. Police were alerted to a black Ford Fiesta suspected...
Hampshire traffic officer PC James Holden found himself in the dock after he pursued a teenager who was at the wheel of a stolen van. The officer gave chase to...
British drivers will avoid an estimated £50 a year increase in motor insurance costs as the government confirms it plans to do away with the controversial EU ‘Vnuk’ law
The Vnuk law requires a wider range of vehicles than those such as cars and motorbikes to be insured, including ones previously not requiring insurance, such...
Ten people have been arrested in North London in relation to the seizure of approximately 2.3 tonnes of cocaine imported to the UK in a consignment of bananas
The seizure – believed to be one of the largest ever in the UK – was part of an investigation led by the joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police...
The blaze broke out above Shanghai Massage shop in Barden
Fire fighters have been tackling a fire in a flat above the Shanghai Massage shop in Barden Road which broke out around 7am this morning.
imoney-Canning was stopped by officers in Shrewton after driving through a police road closure at a fatal road traffic collision
A Chitterne man has been banned from driving after admitting to being over the limit on drink and drugs while behind the wheel of a car. Hector Timoney...