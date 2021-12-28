Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after two people were seriously injured during an altercation in Milton Keynes
You may also like
The number of burglaries across Essex continues to fall as newly published figures show a consistent decline over the last two years
In Essex, in the year to the end of July 2021 – the latest figures available – we’ve had 2,664 fewer burglaries reported than at the same point last year. The...
Man charged over police officers death
A man has been charged with murder of PC Andrew Harper in West Berkshire Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “Following the death of PC Harper in...
A teenager has been convicted of the murder of a man in Ashford following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate
Jaydon McFarlane died after he was stabbed by Osita Alagbaoso in Arlington, near Brockfield Road, shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday 14 March 2020. Alagbaoso...
Concern for missing Southsea teenager Lilly-Mae
Concern for missing teenager from Southsea Can you help find Lilly-Mae (14) who is missing from Southsea? Lilly-Mae was last seen at 10.30am yesterday (21...
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridg
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridge in December 2019. Arseboon Dilbaro – 22 of no fixed...
Two teenagers stabbed in Stratford hours after murder in Walthamstow
Police were called at approximately 7.05pm Police were called at approximately 7.05pm on Wednesday, 17 March to reports of a stabbing in Major Road, Stratford...
Can you help us find man wanted in connection with incident at East Surrey Hospital?
Police are appealing for your help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with an incident at East Surrey Hospital last week. Tobe Hayden Leigh, 45...
Police have released an EFIT image and are looking to speak with her in connection to a robbery in Petersfield earlier in the month
The incident happened in the Petersfield Heath Common car-park, Sussex Road, between 2.15pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday 2 December. The victim, a 68-year-old man...
Car thef with a cheeky grin sought in Gillingham.
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a theft from a car in Gillingham. The vehicle was parked in Broadway when it was broken into between...
Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder in relation to the stabbing of 15-year-old Romario Opia in Islington
The 16-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on the evening on Tuesday, 26 January. Police were called to Holland Walk, N19, on Monday, 25...
Coastguard Rescue helicopter and Search and rescue team called into action
The coastguard search and rescue helicopter Rescue 175 from Lee on the Solent has been called to the Isle of Wight this evening to carry out a life saving...
A 21-year-old Sheffield man has been jailed for over 12 years after admitting his role in a machete attack
Jervaise Bennett, formerly of Bishopsholme Close, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison after...
Police continue to question Man over rape allegation on Isle of Wight
Detectives on the Isle of Wight are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Niton yesterday (Fri, Oct 7) Police believe an 18...
Rain to hit the South Coast after nearly four weeks
After 25 days without any rain, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight could finally see the heavens open on up on Saturday- but it’s by no means definite.
A woman’s body has been discovered inside a garage in south-east London. Met police say they were called to garages located on Prendagast Road in #Blackheath...
Officers investigating a firearms incident in Southampton have arrested two men
Officers investigating a firearms incident in Southampton have arrested two men. We were called at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 19, after a confrontation...
Man stabbed outside Tesco express following an argument
Officers investigating a report of an assault in Margate are appealing for witnesses to come forward. It was reported that at around 1.50pm on Tuesday 11...
Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Law Society
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in an office building in Chancery Lane in Holborn. It understood to be the offices of...
A burglary has been reported in your neighbourhood
Last night, early hours of this morning a shed was broken into on Cotterdale. Fortunately, the male suspect was disturbed and he fled the area without taking...
A British football coach has been jailed for 25 years in Dubai after four bottles of vape liquid containing cannabis oil were found in his car
Billy Hood from Notting Hill, west London, was arrested on 31 January, shortly after moving to the country. The 24-year-old claims he was forced to sign a...
Bedford man jailed for the sexual assault of two teenagers
A teenage victim of sexual assault has spoken out after her perpetrator was jailed today (Friday) for abusing her and her sibling. Charles Wells, 66, of Linden...
Probe launched after litter of French bulldog puppies are stolen
A litter of six male blue french bulldog puppies has been stolen from a property in Preston. Thieves broke into the house in the Bamber Bridge area of Preston...
Police charge teen with attempted murder charge after Tilehurst stabbing
A boy has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Tilehurst. The 14-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal...
Man charged with GBH and Dangerous driving after woman is dragged along Road
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving following an incident in Sutton. Kyran Ashley, 26 of Shrublands Avenue, Croydon was...