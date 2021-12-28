BREAKING CLEVELAND HARTLEPOOL

Have you seen missing Joanne from Hartlepool?

December 28, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Officers from Cleveland Police are currently looking for 42-year-old Joanne Taylor who left her home in Hartlepool around 4pm yesterday (Monday 27th December) and hasn’t returned.
Joanne is white with a fair complexion and short blonde hair which may be tied up. She is around 5’8” tall and might be wearing glasses. She was wearing a grey knee-length coat when last seen.
Joanne could still be in the Hartlepool area – including the coastal areas of the town – and Cleveland Police urge anyone who’s seen her or who knows where she is now to contact them on the 101 number.
Please quote Ref 219548.
