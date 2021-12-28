Have you seen missing Joanne from Hartlepool?
It is alleged the man pushed the woman into the rear of the vehicle before climbing in, closing the door and committing an indecent act in front of her
A computer generated image has been released as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Sevenoaks. Around midday on Wednesday 23 September...
First Derry Hill crash victims funerals set to take place in Calne this week
The first of four funerals held for the victims of the fatal road traffic collision in Derry Hill last month will take place this week. Ryan Nelson’s...
Man dies after collision with a coach
A man has died despite the best efforts of medics following a road traffic collision this afternoon involving a coach and a pedestrian. West Midlands Ambulance...
Five Tower Challenge helps kids raise charity funds
Five Tower Challenge helps kids raise charity funds, get fit As many as 60 school children from a Southampton City Council community improvement scheme will...
Police probe Hit and Run In Gillingham after school boy is mowed down
Police have launched an investigation following a hit-and-run in King Street in Gillingham on (Wednesday) evening. A school boy is believed to have had his leg...
Exclusive :Police Vehicles Worth 250K Written Off after Serious Police Chase on M27 in Hampshire
Four Police vehicle have been damaged and written off following a Police chase on the M27 in Hampshire in the early hours of this morning. It is understood...
Can you help Police find missing Eva from Cosham?
Eva, 13, was last seen in Paulsgrove and we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare. She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with long...
Murder investigation launched after 15 year old boy stab victim dies after stabbing outside Wandsworth Southside
Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Wandsworth. Officers on patrol came across a number of males fighting in Garratt Lane SW18 at around 16:58hrs on...
The family of a couple who died in a road traffic collision in Bicester has paid tribute to them
The family of a couple who died in a road traffic collision in Bicester has paid tribute to them. The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday 12 June...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon. Police were called shortly after 4am on Sunday, 20 May to a south...
Pair jailed for conspiracy to steal over a million pounds worth of cars across the UK
Two men behind the theft of more than £1million worth of keyless-entry cars across the UK have been jailed for more than four years. Juozas Baltors...
Can you help find missing Liam Hopkins, who went missing from hospital in Southampton today (16 June)?
The 36-year-old from Chawton was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital at around 8.45am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare. It is believed...
The A303 in Somerset is closed westbound between A356 (Norton sub Hamdon) and A358 (Horton Cross). This is due to a multi-vehicle collision just past South...
Two kids in a stolen car somehow managed to run off after mounting the kerb
West Drayton Road near Merriman’s Corner. Two kids in a stolen car somehow managed to run off after mounting the kerb. They very nearly hit a woman out walking...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Kent
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Maidstone in Kent. Two men arrived at the...
DVLA licence renewal backlogs: Don’t get caught out
DVLA have said that they are experiencing delays with processing paper applications because of reduced staffing levels, due to a combination of Covid-19 and...
Breaking:Police Close A287 Church Crookham Road Following Serious Collision
Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing have closed the A287 in Church Crookham in both directions following a serious collision this evening involving a car...
Breaking: Portsmouth Ports Closed after Ordnance Find at Southsea
A World War Two German bomb containing “high explosives” has been discovered in Portsmouth Harbour early this evening. The world war two mine was unearthed by...
Attempted Murder probe in Abingdon continues
Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information after a woman was stabbed in Abingdon on Thursday morning. At around 10.30am, a woman in her...
A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Worthing
At 5.20pm on Saturday (10 October) officers responded to reports of an 18-year-old man found with a number of stab wounds in Dominion Road, Broadwater. The...
A13 Canning Town Flyover closed after Man is hit by a car and rushed hospitial
The A13 flyover remains closed in both directions after a person was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitial late on Tuesday evening. Emergency crews were...
Scumbag caged after Sick Burglary on Pensioner in Gosport
On Friday (February 17), Scumbag 20 year-old Jordan Roger of Magennis Close in Gosport was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison after he forced...
Firefighters from Kent fire and Rescue were called to a fire in a kebab shop on Blackfen Road in Blackfen which broke out shortly before 2pm on Sunday...
Police hunt sex attacker in Chatham
A CCTV image of a man who may have important information on a sexual assault in Chatham has been released by Kent Police. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was...